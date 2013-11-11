Nov 11 President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform has reached only about 3 percent of its enrollment target
for 2014 in 12 U.S. states where new online health insurance
marketplaces are mostly working smoothly, a report released on
Monday said.
States with functioning exchanges have signed up 49,100
people compared with the 1.4 million people expected to be
enrolled for 2014, according to the report by healthcare
research and consultancy firm Avalere Health.
With enrollment in the federal HealthCare.gov website serving
36 states stalled by technical failures, the weak sign-ups for
functioning insurance exchanges could be due to the
administration's difficulty to promote the program as a success,
Avalere said.
The government is due to release national enrollment figures
for the month of October this week. Open enrollment ends March
31, 2014.
Supporters of Obamacare and health insurers fear that scant
participation in the private insurance exchanges will prevent
them from becoming a sustainable new individual market,
including the right mix of young and healthy members to offset
coverage for older, sick people.
Before the Oct. 1 launch of enrollment, policy experts had
expected that Americans would sign up gradually to the new
Obamacare plans, consistent with the roll out of other
healthcare programs like Medicare's prescription drug program
for the elderly in 2006, according to Avalere President Dan
Mendelson.
The turnout in states with functioning marketplaces has so
far been weak rather than gradual, according to Mendelson. This
could mean HealthCare.gov's problems, which have prompted
high-level oversight hearings led by Republican lawmakers, could
be weighing on all states, he said
"The technical problems of the website and enrollment
generally are causing the administration to go much slower on
the positive messaging that is necessary to build enthusiasm for
the law and that's an issue," Mendelson said.
Avalere looked at 11 of the 14 states and Washington D.C.
that elected to build their own exchanges for individual
insurance.
Some of the states included in the tally have also had
technology problems along the way. Hawaii did not launch online
enrollment until the middle of October. Vermont's governor has
asked to extend current individual policies into March 2014 to
give residents more time to shop because of issues on its
state's site. Colorado and Minnesota have also experienced
problems with their web sites.
Avalere's numbers are based on its own enrollment model and
the Congressional Budget Office's 2014 forecast that 7 million
people will enroll in the exchanges nationwide.
The 49,100 enrollments also include Medicaid sign-ups in
Hawaii and Rhode Island, which did not provide a break-out,
Avalere said. It based its numbers on public and press reports
for the above mentioned states as well as Connecticut, the
District of Colombia, Kentucky, Maryland, Nevada, New York and
Washington.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Andrew Hay)