Nov 11 Less than 50,000 Americans were able to
sign up for new Obamacare health insurance plans through the
error-plagued HealthCare.gov website serving 36 states, falling
far short of the federal government's target, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday.
Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Journal
reported that the number represented sign-ups since the Oct. 1
launch of new insurance marketplaces under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform.
The numbers fall far short of a federal target of nearly
500,000 sign-ups for HealthCare.gov.
Administration officials declined comment. The Obama
administration is due to release national enrollment numbers
sometime this week.
