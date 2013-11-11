(Adds administration comment)
Nov 11 Fewer than 50,000 Americans were able to
sign up for new Obamacare health insurance plans through the
error-plagued HealthCare.gov website serving 36 states, falling
far short of the federal government's target, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday.
Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Journal
reported that the number represented sign-ups since the Oct. 1
launch of new insurance marketplaces under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform.
"We cannot confirm these numbers," said Erin Shields Britt,
a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services, in a statement. "More generally, we have always
anticipated that initial enrollment numbers would be low and
increase over time."
If accurate, the numbers fall far short of government
expectations for nearly 500,000 sign-ups for HealthCare.gov in
October.
The Obama administration is due to release national
enrollment numbers sometime this week.
