Nov 12 A new push to sign up Americans for
insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare law will
begin in December, when the government's faulty enrollment
website is expected to work better, an advocacy group leading
the campaign said on Tuesday.
Technical problems with the HealthCare.Gov website since it
opened Oct. 1 has hindered enrollment and undercut momentum for
organizations such as Enroll America, which has led efforts to
explain benefits to consumers in 10 states, including Florida,
Texas and Ohio.
The Obama administration is racing to fix the website by
Nov. 30 so that people who want benefits to start on Jan. 1 can
enroll in time under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as
Obamacare.
Enroll America has "heard the expectations that things will
really be running smoothly by the end of November, so for our
planning purposes, we do want to do that big push in early
December," the non-profit group's president, Anne Filipic, told
reporters on a conference call.
The Obama administration is due to report October enrollment
totals this week, but has already said the early numbers will be
very low due to the technical failures. Previously, as many as 7
million people had been expected to sign up for the private
plans offered through new insurance marketplaces in each state.
Dec. 15 is the deadline to sign up for coverage effective
Jan. 1. The open enrollment period lasts until March 31.
Enroll America officials said the organization has reached
more than 300,000 consumers and identified 30,000 who are
uninsured or underinsured and very interested in enrolling for
coverage. It expects to reach about 300,000 people by the end of
the enrollment period, representing 10 percent of the roughly 3
million people expected to enroll during the period in the 10
target states.
The organization said it has raised $27 million since March
to support its "Get Covered America" campaign. It focuses on
reaching people who otherwise likely would not have been aware
of the new coverage, "needles in the haystack," Filipic said.
With 200 staff, Enroll America said it has signed up 10,000
volunteers, more than half since Oct. 1, to knock on doors, make
phone calls and staff tables at farmers markets, football games
and other community events.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Grant McCool)