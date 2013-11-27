By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 27 The Obama administration says
it is on target to make its problematic healthcare insurance
website work smoothly for the "vast majority" of users by this
weekend, but some Americans who want coverage by Jan. 1 might
not be able to get it - even if they successfully navigate the
portal and sign up for a plan.
The problem, according to insurance industry officials and
other specialists, is that the administration is behind schedule
in building a computer program needed to verify the names and
coverage choices of enrollees in the system created by the
Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.
Besides verifying enrollees, the computer program - which
administration officials acknowledge will not be finished until
mid-January or even February - also will be used to help
determine which low-income enrollees are eligible for government
subsidies to help them pay for insurance, and to make sure that
those subsidies get to insurers.
That makes the program, known generally as the "back end" of
the Obamacare bureaucracy, crucial to the new health system's
goal of helping millions of uninsured and under-insured
Americans.
It also means that even if the HealthCare.gov website is
able to finally handle the flood of enrollees that officials
expect, the administration could face a backlash from people who
have enrolled but whose paperwork will not be completed by the
time their coverage is supposed to take effect on Jan. 1.
The online marketplaces for health insurance opened for
enrollment on Oct. 1, but were beset by technical problems. Any
significant new difficulties would hinder efforts by President
Barack Obama and his Democratic allies to show they have been
able to surmount the botched rollout of their healthcare
overhaul and can start to recover from the political damage that
followed. Republicans, who have argued for the healthcare law to
be delayed or killed, will be looking to create a new narrative
critical of Obamacare going into next year's mid-term elections.
'COVERAGE COULD BE DISRUPTED'
Without the program operating fully, information about some
enrollees can wind up missing, incomplete or inaccurate by the
time insurers receive it from the exchanges, analysts said.
"This is a significant issue," said Dan Mendelson, a
healthcare specialist who worked in the White House Office of
Management and Budget during the Clinton administration.
"People could wind up going to the doctor or the hospital,
thinking they're enrolled, when they may not be," said one
insurance industry official, who asked not to be identified
because he did not want to comment publicly.
It is not clear how many people could be affected.
But in a system that eventually could have about 7 million
people enrolled, the potential for inaccurate information spans
the 36 states served by HealthCare.gov and the 14 states with
their own insurance marketplaces, all of which rely on the same
technology for administrative functions.
"If ... the ongoing back end challenges are still not
resolved, the enrollment process may not be completed and
consumers' coverage could be disrupted," said Robert Zirkelbach,
spokesman for America's Health Insurance Plans, an industry
trade and lobbying group.
Consumers "will forgive some start-up issues with the
ability to enroll on the website," said Gregory Nersessian,
principal with consulting firm Health Management Associates.
Nersessian said, however, that "it's going to be far more
damaging if their information and their expectation about
enrollment and payment and coverage get confused because of the
back end system."
U.S. officials acknowledge that completing the computer
program on the administrative end is necessary to ensure
accurate enrollment.
But in recent weeks they have focused more on fixing the
"front end" of Obamacare that consumers see: the HealthCare.gov
website that allows people to enroll in the program.
Those wanting health coverage by Jan. 1 initially had until
Dec. 15 to enroll, but the website's problems led the
administration to extend that deadline to Dec. 23.
Officials say that some enrollment documents are being
processed by hand until the administrative computer program is
in place. Many of those applications are not likely to be
processed until the new year, officials at the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services said.
Other vital "back end" functions that are still being built
into Obamacare's computer system include a financial management
program that will allow the government to distribute to insurers
the billions of dollars in tax credits and other subsidies
needed to help low-income consumers pay for coverage.
