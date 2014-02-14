By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 14 One of the latest Obamacare
pitches to get young adults to sign up for health insurance
starts out with a mother's kitchen note reminding her grown son
to enroll.
"Mom, you know I can't afford it," the young black man
protests, as he sits down at a kitchen table next to a
bespectacled woman with a laptop computer linked to the U.S.
federal enrollment website, HealthCare.gov.
"But for the first time you can," she replies reassuringly.
"You go to the HealthCare.gov website, compare quality plans and
you could get help paying for it."
The government-sponsored television ad, which is airing on
five national cable-TV channels, including ABC Family and
TVLand, is part of an uphill battle to increase youth
participation in President Barack Obama's signature domestic
policy achievement. Youth participation in the program is a key
factor in whether the program succeeds or fails in its first
year.
U.S. government data released this week show the demographic
of adults aged 18-34 rose only slightly by the end of January to
25 percent of total enrollment in private Obamacare plans.
That is well below the 38 percent that administration
officials have talked about achieving to give insurers a strong
mix of healthier members, whose premium payments help offset the
cost of older, sicker policyholders.
Several top insurers have expressed unease about the mix of
enrollment so far, and Republican opponents of the law see weak
youth participation as the start of a downward spiral that will
put the government on the hook for more spending to keep it
alive.
The Obamacare marketing push has already been delayed
repeatedly by the botched rollout of HealthCare.gov in October,
requiring the administration to focus its efforts on fixing the
website. Given those delays, experts say the Obamacare
marketplaces could have trouble getting much above the 30
percent mark by the time enrollment ends on March 31.
Obamacare's advocates from the White House to federal and
state agencies, health insurers, hospitals and grassroots
nonprofit groups are launching the final push on Saturday, with
what they call National Youth Enrollment Day.
"We're entering the sprint to the end," said Aaron Smith,
executive director of Young Invincibles, a nonprofit group that
is spearheading youth outreach.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal
government's lead Obamacare agency, allocated $52 million for
paid media in the first three months of 2014.
The campaign has already had help from singers Lady Gaga and
John Legend and actress Olivia Wilde. Focus is now on sports
celebrities including former professional basketball star Magic
Johnson, who appears in a promotion alongside this week's
Olympic Games. CMS will also run ads during the hugely popular
college basketball playoffs known as March Madness.
Administration officials say young adults are only one
audience for the effort. But the campaign is targeting 25 U.S.
metropolitan areas that are home to 5 million uninsured young
adults, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. Census data.
"There's a variety of tactics," said Marlon Marshall, deputy
director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. "All of
those things add up to one big echo chamber. And that echo
chamber is going to grow."
Health insurers are expected to fork out millions more to
advertise their plans. Nonprofit groups Enroll America and the
nonpartisan Ad Council have a $30 million TV campaign with
singing pets.
The campaign competes with counter-messaging from
Republicans and other Obamacare critics including Generation
Opportunity. The young conservatives group sought to discourage
enrollment last year with viral online videos picturing young
men and women cornered in intimate medical settings by a creepy
Uncle Sam puppet. The group says it is planning "a barrage of
efforts," which it declined to detail.
CONCERN OVER PRICE HIKE
Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act barred
longstanding insurance market practices that imposed sharply
higher prices on people who were sick or older. That puts the
onus on the program to spread insurers' risks between
policyholders who need lots of medical attention and younger
consumers who tend to be healthy and cheaper to insure.
The concern is that the fewer young adults sign up, the
higher insurance costs may have to rise for 2015.
A Massachusetts health insurance marketplace, launched in
2007 under former Republican Governor Mitt Romney and widely
seen as the prototype for the Obamacare exchanges, took nine
months to breach the 30 percent mark, according to an analysis
by Jonathan Gruber, an MIT professor and an architect of
Obamacare and Massachusetts' earlier reforms.
Gruber and other experts say reaching about 30 percent
participation is a more reasonable goal for Obamacare in 2015
than 2014 given its challenges, including bitter partisan
opposition, scant funding, and a public that is largely
misinformed about the law and the botched HealthCare.gov launch.
"It's going to take two or three years minimum to do what
Massachusetts did," said Brian Haile, senior vice president for
health policy at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc., a tax
preparation service that is promoting Obamacare enrollment.
Analysts at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation
maintain that even if youth enrollment remains unchanged at 25
percent, it would add only 2.4 percent to 2015 premiums because
the law compensates insurers for unexpected losses.
Obamacare's allies cite some distinct advantages. For one
thing, their youth enrollment push is getting under way just as
the Internal Revenue Service distributes hundreds of billions of
dollars in tax refunds that could provide the cash for initial
premium payments, experts say.
The relatively low income rates for young adults are also
expected to make them some of the biggest recipients of
government tax credits and other subsidies to buy coverage.
Census data show 27 percent of America's 18.4 million adults
aged 19 to 34 have no insurance, while mean earnings range as
low as $15,800, versus $46,000 for the overall population.
"By far, the biggest sweet spot is younger people. They are
absolutely eligible for the largest subsidies. Many of them
though are individuals who haven't had insurance before," said
Peter Lee, director of California's healthcare exchange.
Standing outside Madison Square Garden in New York on a
bitter February night, Steven Abramson had little luck
attracting young people with flyers that read "NEED Health
Insurance?" to fans headed to watch the New York Knicks take on
the Portland Trail Blazers.
The few women who did stop to take the pamphlets couldn't
speak English.
"The generation of older people understand the need for
health insurance, but with younger people, we have to convince
them to sign up, even though it is the law," said Abramson, a
volunteer with the Obama group Organizing for Action.