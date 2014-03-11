WASHINGTON, March 11 The Obama administration on
Tuesday said the number of people enrolled in private health
insurance under Obamacare reached 4.2 million on March 1, amid
independent reports of a sustained decline in America's huge
uninsured population.
The data, which reflects enrollment activity from Oct. 1
through March 1, represented a rise of about 940,000 enrollees
in state and federal health insurance marketplaces during the
month of February, a sign of continuing momentum. Eighty-three
percent of enrollees are eligible for federal subsidies to help
pay the cost of coverage.
The number of young adults aged 18-34 signing up for
coverage - a key metric of success for President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law - remained unchanged at 25 percent of
total enrollees.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)