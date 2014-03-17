(Adds quotes in paragraphs 3 and 10, background and details)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 17 More than 5 million people
have enrolled in private health insurance under the law known as
Obamacare since open enrollment began on Oct. 1, the U.S.
administration said on Monday.
With the March 31 enrollment deadline only two weeks away, a
top administration official reported a big upswing in public
interest in subsidized health insurance and said traffic on the
federal website HealthCare.gov reached 1 million visitors over
the weekend.
"The last several days have been the busiest since
December," Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the U.S. Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a government blog
posting that announced the new total.
The 5 million enrollee total marked an increase of at least
800,000 people since March 1, indicating that total enrollment
could approach the 6 million figure estimated by the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office if enrollment surges in the final
weeks as administration officials have predicted.
CBO initially forecast 7 million enrollees in private health
coverage but scaled back its estimate after technical problems
with the rollout that continue to afflict Obamacare insurance
marketplaces operated by several states.
Monday's release did not say how many new enrollees are
adults aged 18-34, a younger demographic whose participation is
seen as essential for the success of President Barack Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement.
Before the rollout, administration officials said their goal
was for 38 percent of the new online private insurance
marketplaces to consist of younger consumers, who compensate for
older, sicker enrollees because they tend to be healthy and
cheaper to ensure. But the data so far shows young adults
accounting for only one-quarter of enrollees.
Another important section consists of people signing up for
insurance for the first time, a group that also tends to be
healthy. The administration says it has no data for that group
but the consulting firm McKinsey & Co put the number at around
27 percent of the total enrollees in a report this month.
Too few healthy beneficiaries could cause healthcare costs
to rise as insurers grapple with higher insurance risks posed by
policyholders who are sick or older.
"Five million is only a good number if it's mostly people
who didn't have insurance before," said Joe Antos of the
conservative American Enterprise Institute.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is expected
to extend health insurance to millions of uninsured Americans
through the private marketplaces and an expansion of the
Medicaid program for the poor.
But the 2010 law's implementation has been dogged by delays,
legal challenges and political attacks from Republicans and
other critics.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
told Congress last week that the administration will not extend
the March 31 enrollment deadline.
But the law allows people who have difficulty signing up for
coverage to arrange for special enrollment periods. And with
huge volumes expected in the final days of the open enrollment
period, analysts say 2014 enrollment may not reach its final
total until sometime after March.
(Editing by Chris Reese and Mohammad Zargham)