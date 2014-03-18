(Adds California figures, final two paragraphs)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 17 More than 5 million people
have enrolled in private health insurance under the law known as
Obamacare since open enrollment began on Oct. 1, the Obama
administration said on Monday.
With the March 31 enrollment deadline only two weeks away, a
top administration official reported a big upswing in public
interest in subsidized health insurance and said traffic on the
federal website HealthCare.gov reached 1 million visitors over
the weekend.
"The last several days have been the busiest since
December," Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the U.S. Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a government blog
posting that announced the new total.
The 5 million enrollee total marked an increase of at least
800,000 people since March 1, indicating that total enrollment
could approach the 6 million figure estimated by the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office if enrollment surges in the final
weeks as administration officials have predicted.
The CBO initially forecast 7 million enrollees in private
health coverage, but scaled back its estimate after technical
problems with the rollout that continue to afflict Obamacare
insurance marketplaces operated by several states.
Monday's release did not say how many new enrollees were
adults aged 18 to 34, a younger demographic whose participation
is seen as essential for the success of President Barack Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement.
Before the rollout, administration officials said their goal
was for 38 percent of the new online private insurance
marketplaces to consist of younger consumers, who compensate for
older, sicker enrollees because they tend to be healthy and
cheaper to ensure. But the data so far shows young adults
accounting for only one-quarter of enrollees.
Another important section consists of people signing up for
insurance for the first time, a group that also tends to be
healthy. The administration says it has no data for that group,
but the consulting firm McKinsey & Co in a report this month put
the number at around 27 percent of the total enrollees
Too few healthy beneficiaries could cause healthcare costs
to rise as insurers grapple with higher insurance risks posed by
policyholders who are sick or older.
"Five million is only a good number if it's mostly people
who didn't have insurance before," said Joe Antos of the
conservative American Enterprise Institute.
MARCH 31 DEADLINE
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is expected
to extend health insurance to millions of uninsured Americans
through the private marketplaces and an expansion of the
Medicaid program for the poor.
But the 2010 law's implementation has been dogged by delays,
legal challenges and political attacks from Republicans and
other critics.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
told Congress last week that the administration would not extend
the March 31 enrollment deadline.
But the law allows people who have difficulty signing up for
coverage to arrange for special enrollment periods. With huge
volumes expected in the final days of the open enrollment
period, analysts say 2014 enrollment may not reach its final
total until sometime after March.
Separately, California's state health insurance exchange
said on Monday its enrollment passed the 1 million mark, with
1,018,315 people selecting a health plan through the exchange as
of Saturday. Those numbers are part of the Obamacare enrollment
figures.
"California continues to lead the nation in the
implementation of the Affordable Care Act and the numbers
released today illustrate strong progress in the push to expand
health care coverage as we head into the final weeks of open
enrollment," California Assocation of Health Plans' Chief
Executive Patrick Johnston said in a statement.
