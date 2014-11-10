(Updates with government enrollment goal; adds comments from
Health and Human Services secretary)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Nov 10
Monday dramatically cut expectations for 2015 Obamacare
enrollment, saying it aims to have a total of 9.1 million people
enrolled in government-backed federal and state health insurance
marketplaces next year.
The stated goal, 30 percent lower than a Congressional
Budget Office forecast of 13 million enrollees, reflects the
government's latest thinking about new enrollees and returning
customers, according to officials who expect the actual number
to fall between 9 million and 9.9 million.
Released just before Obamacare's three-month 2015 open
enrollment period begins Saturday, the forecast suggests that
the administration was shifting goalposts in the face of
approaching challenges from a newly elected Republican Senate
majority and a potentially devastating legal case before the
U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell told
a think tank forum that she wanted to be transparent about her
team's expectations.
Analysts said the lower numbers show the administration
recognizes the challenging reality it will face during a
relatively brief enrollment period. But they added that the
smaller numbers could give President Barack Obama a political
victory if actual enrollment surpasses the goal.
The administration is under pressure to produce a successful
enrollment a year after technical glitches paralyzed the federal
website HealthCare.gov, and subjected Obama's signature domestic
policy achievement to months of crisis.
"Open enrollment this year will be a positive experience for
the consumer," Burwell said. But she also tempered expectations,
predicting that some things "will go wrong ... we will have
outages. We will have down time."
Monday's estimate follows a potential blow to enrollment
after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge over whether
subsidies to buy coverage should be restricted to 14
marketplaces run by state governments.
The case could complicate enrollment by fanning uncertainty
about whether subsidies such as tax credits will be available to
federal marketplace enrollees after the court rules.
CBO predicted the Obamacare marketplaces would have 25
million paying customers by 2017. But the administration assumes
that could take two years longer, partly because of a slower
shift to Obamacare coverage from employer-based insurance or
other private plans.
The administration also reduced its count of 2014 enrollment
to 7.1 million people, from 7.3 million in August. Officials
expect only about 83 percent of those enrollees to renew their
plans for 2015.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa
Shumaker)