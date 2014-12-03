Dec 3 The second week of open enrollment in 2015
health insurance plans offered under President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform almost matched the pace of the first week,
federal health officials said on Wednesday.
Last week, which included the Thanksgiving holiday, 303,010
people chose Obamacare plans from Healthcare.gov. Almost half,
49 percent, were new customers, while the others renewed 2014
policies. From Nov. 15-21, 462,125 people chose health plans; 48
percent were new customers.
The federal website, which serves people in the 35 states
that are not operating their own Obamacare exchange, has
operated essentially without a hitch since it opened on Nov. 15,
in dramatic contrast to the disastrous roll-out a year ago.
Enrollment for 2015 coverage closes on Feb. 15. Current
customers who do not actively sign up again by Dec. 15 will be
automatically re-enrolled in their 2014 plan, though consumers
might find a cheaper or better plan if they comparison shop on
the exchange.
"We're encouraging everyone who is already covered through
the Marketplace to come back and shop because there could be
savings," Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell
said in a statement.
Last year, Health and Human Services, which runs
Healthcare.gov, did not make enrollment data public for weeks.
Under Burwell, who took up her new job in June, HHS has promised
to release it weekly.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)