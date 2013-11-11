(Adds estimates from Wall Street Journal report, comment from
analyst)
By Caroline Humer
Nov 11 Initial enrollment estimates for
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform program show
participation is falling far short of expectations, according to
a report in the Wall Street Journal, raising pressure on the
White House to get its rollout back on track.
Fewer than 50,000 Americans were able to sign up for new
Obamacare health insurance plans in October through the
error-plagued HealthCare.gov website, below the federal
government's target, the newspaper reported on Monday, citing
two people familiar with the matter. The data is from 36 states.
Official enrollment data for all 50 states and the District
of Columbia will not be released by the administration until
sometime later this week.
A low enrollment tally will likely be seized upon by
Obamacare's Republican critics as evidence the law's
implementation is failing.
The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, or ACA,
aims to provide health benefits to millions of uninsured
Americans. It mandates that most Americans at least be enrolled
for health insurance by March 31 or pay a fine.
Americans must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage that begins
Jan. 1.
The official October data will also underscore the
challenges that face the administration next month, when a
rehabilitated HealthCare.gov is expected to begin handling
enrollments for well over one million people who could be
waiting to sign up for coverage that would begin Jan. 1.
Separately on Monday, healthcare research and consultancy
firm Avalere Health released a report that states operating
their own functioning exchanges have signed up 49,100 people,
which is 3 percent of enrollment predictions for all of 2014.
Prior to the launch troubles, as many as 7 million Americans
were expected to sign up for private health insurance offered
through the online marketplaces for 2014. An additional 9
million were expected to enroll in an expanded Medicaid program
for the poor by March 31, according to the Congressional Budget
Office.
"We cannot confirm these numbers," Erin Shields Britt, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services, said about the Wall Street Journal figures. "More
generally, we have always anticipated that initial enrollment
numbers would be low and increase over time."
Obama has been battling a barrage of negative publicity over
the messy rollout of his signature healthcare overhaul,
including the glitch-prone website and questions about whether
he misled Americans when he promised that those who like their
current plans can keep them under Obamacare.
Millions of Americans are facing policy cancellation notices
because their current plans do not meet minimum coverage levels
now required under Obamacare.
Democrats are also growing increasingly frustrated that the
launch troubles are complicating their 2014 re-election bids.
Officials have not said which day the numbers will be
released.
Joe Antos, a health policy expert at the conservative
American Enterprise Institute, said the estimates released on
Monday are not bad, given the difficulties with the website.
"This number is compatible with those people who are
absolutely determined, no matter what, to get insurance for a
good reason," Antos said. "And it's certainly compatible with
having trouble with the website. Only those who are either
incredibly lucky or extremely determined did all this."
SEEKING FIXES
The administration has recently tried to tamp down
expectations about the initial figures, and have pointed to the
slow start in 2006 of the exchanges in Massachusetts that were
used as a blueprint for Obamacare.
Still, paltry numbers and doubts about whether
HealthCare.gov will be fixed by the end of November, as promised
by the White House, are intensifying pressure on the
administration to find sign-up alternatives or extend the
enrollment period beyond March 31.
"This is a very rough start and recent comments by the
administration are not as un-nuanced as we heard a few weeks ago
when they said this would be fixed by the end of the month,"
said Paul Ginsburg, president of the Washington-based Center for
Studying Care System Change.
Lawmakers have introduced a range of proposals to help those
with canceled policies and people having trouble navigating
HealthCare.gov, including extending the deadlines for
enrollment, delaying the penalties, or allowing those who buy
policies by the end of the year to keep that coverage.
So far, the administration has publicly rejected the idea of
such a delay, even as officials have conceded that fixing the
website is proving to be a challenging task.
Jeffrey Zients, the White House official assigned to get
HealthCare.gov operating smoothly by the end of the month, said
on Friday that while the website is improving, higher volumes of
visitors are exposing new capacity and software issues.
He described HealthCare.gov as being "a long way from where
it needs to be."
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; additional reporting by David
Morgan; Writing by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Andrew Hay)