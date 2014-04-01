WASHINGTON, April 1 U.S. President Barack Obama will make a statement about the Affordable Care Act at 4:15 p.m. EDT (2015 GMT) on Tuesday, the White House said.

Administration officials have said the program, known as Obamacare, is on track to reach a target of 7 million enrollees. Obama is expected to address that in his remarks. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)