WASHINGTON, April 1 Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that the Obama administration would announce more than 7 million people had signed up for the healthcare program known as Obamacare.

Pelosi, speaking to reporters at the White House after a meeting with President Barack Obama, noted that the figures were not yet official. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)