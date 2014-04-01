BRIEF-Randolph Bancorp Inc Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON, April 1 Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that the Obama administration would announce more than 7 million people had signed up for the healthcare program known as Obamacare.
Pelosi, speaking to reporters at the White House after a meeting with President Barack Obama, noted that the figures were not yet official. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)
ABUJA, April 25 Nigeria's central bank sold $25 million on Tuesday in its first day of offering foreign exchange to investors and exporters, it said in a statement.