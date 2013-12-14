By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 14 Around 15,000 enrollment
forms filled out by people applying for health insurance under
the Affordable Care Act were not transmitted properly to
insurers, but the error rate has plunged in recent weeks, the
government said on Saturday.
The botched rollout of the Healthcare.gov website was
characterized not only by the problems customers had signing up
for health insurance, but by failures in the transmission of
consumers' information to health insurance companies.
The web site relays information about new customers in
so-called "834" transaction forms to the private insurance
companies that provide the health plans. In the early stages of
the plan, one in 10 transactions failed to transmit properly,
the Department of Health and Human Services said last
week.
HHS said in a blogpost on Saturday that the error rate has
much improved, dropping to 0.38 percent of total enrollment
during the week of Nov. 24 to Dec. 5. The error rate had been as
high as a shade over 15 percent during the week of Oct. 13-26,
but has declined since then.
"These significant improvements are due to the technical
fixes put in place by the end of November," the department said.
Most of the problems occurred between Oct. 1 and the first
few weeks of November when the system was experiencing
widespread problems, the government said.
One insurance company official said her company has noticed
the improvement.
Mary Beth Chambers, spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield
of Kansas, said the company had decided it no longer needed to
follow up individually with enrollees to verify their
information.
"The 834s are coming through cleaner," Chambers said.
The general contractor running the team fixing the
transaction forms is QSSI, a unit of United-Health Group Inc.
HHS said it was working to make sure that every form,
including ones in the past, contains accurate information and
that consumers can sign up for the health plans they want.
"We're assisting health plans in dealing with inaccurate
834s as efficiently as possible," HHS said. The agency added
that to ensure that "no consumer falls through the cracks," it
is advising every person who has enrolled through the federal
marketplace to make contact with their insurer.
Problems with the website and millions of cancellation
notices sent out badly marred the launch of a program that is
aimed at expanding access to health care and will be, for better
or worse, a central part of President Barack Obama's legacy.
On Thursday, the administration asked insurers to be
flexible with Americans trying to buy new health policies
through the federal website in an effort to prevent disruptions
in coverage for plans due to start Jan. 1.
(with additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Gunna
Dickson)