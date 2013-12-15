(Adds website shutdown)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Dec 14 Around 15,000 enrollment
forms filled out by people applying for health insurance under
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law were not
transmitted properly to insurers, but the error rate plunged in
recent weeks, the administration said on Saturday.
At the same time, in a sign that problems remain despite
intensive efforts to repair the malfunctioning Affordable Care
Act website, the Department of Health and Human Services said
the Healthcare.gov site would be down for "extended maintenance"
for 12 hours. It will not be accessible between midnight and
noon on Sunday, the agency said in a statement.
The closing of the site for maintenance comes before what is
expected to be a very busy week for enrollments for the program
known as Obamacare. Consumers must sign up before Dec. 23 if
they want their new plans to kick in at the beginning of next
year.
The botched rollout of the website badly marred the launch
of a program that is aimed at expanding access to healthcare and
will be, for better or worse, a central part of Obama's legacy.
The administration sought earlier in the day to emphasize
improvements in what is known as the back end of the website,
the part that transmits information provided by customers to
insurers.
The website relays information about new customers in "834"
transaction forms to the private insurance companies that
provide the health plans. In the early stages of the plan, one
in 10 transactions failed to transmit properly, Health and Human
Services said last week.
HHS said in a blogpost on Saturday that the error rate
dropped to 0.38 percent of total enrollment during the period
from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5. The error rate had been as high as a
shade over 15 percent during the period of Oct. 13-26.
"These significant improvements are due to the technical
fixes put in place by the end of November," the department said.
Most of the problems occurred between Oct. 1 and the first
few weeks of November when the system was experiencing
widespread difficulties, the government said.
'COMING THROUGH CLEANER'
One insurance company official said her company had noticed
the improvement.
Mary Beth Chambers, spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield
of Kansas, said the company had decided it no longer needed to
follow up individually with enrollees to verify their
information.
"The 834s are coming through cleaner," Chambers said.
The general contractor running the team fixing the
transaction forms is QSSI, a unit of United-Health Group Inc.
HHS said it was working to make sure that every form,
including ones in the past, contained accurate information and
that consumers could sign up for the health plans they want.
"We're assisting health plans in dealing with inaccurate
834s as efficiently as possible," HHS said. The agency added
that to ensure that "no consumer falls through the cracks," it
was advising every person who had enrolled through the federal
marketplace to make contact with the relevant insurer.
On Thursday, the administration asked insurers to be
flexible with Americans trying to buy new health policies
through the federal website in an effort to prevent disruptions
in coverage for plans due to start Jan. 1.
