NEW YORK Dec 2 About 50,000 people are alive
today because U.S. hospitals committed 17 percent fewer medical
errors in 2013 than in 2010, government health officials said on
Tuesday.
The lower rate of fatalities from poor care and mistakes was
one of several "historic improvements" in hospital quality and
safety measured by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services. They included a 9 percent decline in the rate of
hospital-acquired conditions such as infections, bedsores and
pneumonia from 2012 to 2013.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell is
scheduled to announce the data on Tuesday at the CMS Healthcare
Quality Conference in Baltimore. It is based on a detailed
analysis of tens of thousands of medical records, but because
data was collected differently before 2010, it is not possible
to compare pre-2010 figures to later ones.
CMS is a unit of Burwell's department.
The deadly problem of hospital error burst into the national
spotlight in 1999, when the Institute of Medicine estimated that
as many as 98,000 people die every year because of hospital
mistakes that allow patients to contract infections, fall,
develop pneumonia from being on a ventilator, or suffer other
serious but preventable harm.
In 2010, the HHS inspector general estimated that poor care
in hospitals contributed to the deaths of 180,000 patients
covered by Medicare, which insures the disabled and those 65 or
older, every year.
Officials, speaking to reporters on Monday ahead of
Burwell's speech, offered several possible explanations for the
steep decline in sometimes-fatal hospital-acquired injuries,
infections and other conditions.
Hospitals have made a concerted effort to improve safety,
spurred in large part by changes in how Medicare pays them.
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law requires CMS to
reduce the reimbursement rate for hospitals that re-admit too
many patients within 30 days, an indication of poor care the
first time.
As a result of the improvements in hospital safety, 1.3
million fewer patients suffered a hospital-acquired condition in
2013 than if the 2010 rate had remained steady, CMS Deputy
Administrator Dr. Patrick Conway told reporters. That produced
savings of some $12 billion from avoidable costs, such as for
treating a single bloodstream infection due to a catheter, at a
$17,000.
"This is welcome news for patients and their families,"
Conway said, and represents an "unprecedented decline in patient
harm in this country."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Dan Grebler)