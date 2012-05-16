WASHINGTON May 16 The Obama administration
forged ahead with healthcare reforms on Wednesday, announcing a
Nov. 16 deadline for state governments to submit proposals
showing how they intend to operate health insurance exchanges in
2014.
The Department for Health and Human Services released a
detailed blueprint of the legal and operational requirements
states must meet in their proposals if they expect to win
federal approval to begin operating regulated insurance markets,
in whole or in part, by Jan. 1, 2014, when the 2010 law is
scheduled to come into full force.
President Barack Obama's embattled Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act calls on states to establish exchanges that
would offer federally subsidized health coverage to an estimated
16 million people who currently do not have health insurance.
The exchanges would allow consumers to purchase their insurance
from an easy-to-understand menu of competing plans, at premiums
set on a sliding scale according to the buyer's income.
But progress at the state level has been uneven, with many
states waiting to see how healthcare reform fares in a U.S.
Supreme Court ruling anticipated in June that could overturn the
law. The main case before the court was brought by 26 states
that believe the reforms exceed the federal government's
constitutional powers.
Healthcare reform also faces a political test in the Nov. 6
election, which falls 10 days ahead of the new filing deadline
for healthcare exchanges. Obama's re-election bid is being
challenged by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney, who has vowed to repeal healthcare reform if elected.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius told
reporters that 34 states, including some that want healthcare
reform overturned, and the District of Columbia now have
accepted federal grant money to help establish the insurance
exchanges.
The administration announced another $181 million in grant
awards for Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee and
Washington.
"What this shows is that states are making real progress in
delivering quality, affordable health coverage to their
residents and they want to be up and running by January 2014,"
Sebelius said.
Only about 15 states have actually moved to establish
exchanges, either through legislation or executive order.
The administration also released guidelines for assisting
states that could be unable to offer full exchange services by
2014 and for establishing federal exchanges in states that are
unwilling to participate.
Officials said the administration would partner with state
governments in two areas: certifying health insurance providers
for the exchanges and helping consumers apply for coverage and
enroll in an appropriate plan.