WASHINGTON Nov 9 The Obama administration gave
states extra time to work on setting up new health insurance
exchanges on Friday, three days after President Barack Obama's
re-election ensured the survival of his healthcare reform law.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
said states must still tell her department by Nov. 16 if they
plan to set up their own health insurance exchanges. But they
now have an additional month, until Dec. 14, to file a blueprint
showing how the exchange would operate, as outlined in a letter
fromn Sebelius to state governors dated Nov. 9.
The administration also gave states an additional three
months, until Feb. 15, 2013, to say whether they would prefer
instead to set up an exchange in partnership with the federal
government.