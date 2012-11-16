* Dozen states haven't made up their minds
* Exchanges are important component of new law
By Deborah Charles and James B. Kelleher
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Nov 15 The federal
government on Thursday gave states another month to decide if
they will operate insurance exchanges under the new U.S.
healthcare law, after some Republican governors stalled in the
hope President Barack Obama would lose last week's election.
The delay was the second time in a week that Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius showed flexibility on
deadlines as a way to entice states to cooperate in implementing
Obama's signature domestic achievement.
The deadline was supposed to be Friday for each state to
declare whether it would operate an exchange, an important
building block of Obama's healthcare law. Exchanges are to
provide a marketplace for Americans to find private insurance
at government-subsidized rates beginning in 2014.
The extension to Dec. 14 gives more than a dozen states,
most of them governed by Republicans, more time to decide
whether they will cooperate with the Obama administration in
implementing the law.
Among the states that have not yet announced a decision are
several election battlegrounds won by Obama, including
Wisconsin, Florida, Virginia and Ohio.
Most Republicans fiercely opposed the healthcare law,
calling it a government bureaucracy and a takeover of health
care. Some did nothing to prepare for the law in hopes that
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney would win the
election and repeal the law.
Even before the government granted a delay, some states that
had indicated earlier they would not cooperate with the law's
implementation appeared to be showing signs of compromise.
"It's very fluid at this point," said Jennifer Tolbert, the
director of state health reform at the Kaiser Family Foundation,
which is tracking state action on the new law.
States have three options on exchanges, where the 30 million
uninsured Americans covered by the act would buy coverage once
the measure takes full effect.
They could establish their own state-run exchanges, opt to
let the federal government set up the exchanges for them, or
create the exchanges in partnership with the federal government.
'NEW DYNAMIC AT WORK'
So far, more than two dozen states and the District of
Columbia have said they will set up their own exchanges.
Many of those states, including New York and Massachusetts,
are controlled by Democrats who supported the sweeping
healthcare reform legislation.
But there have been some surprises, including
Republican-controlled Mississippi, the poorest state in the
country according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which said this
week it planned to set up a state-run exchange.
Thirteen states opposed to the law, including Texas and
Alaska, have said they plan to let the federal government set up
and operate the exchanges, according to the Kaiser Family
Foundation.
Four others, including Arkansas and Illinois, have said they
plan to set up a hybrid exchange they will run in partnership
with the federal government.
A dozen states have still not made up their minds.
"Now that the campaign is over, you're starting to see a new
dynamic at work and that is the reality of states thinking about
how best to open up access to healthcare insurance for their
residents," said Ceci Connolly, managing director of
PriceWaterhouseCooper's Health Research Institute.
One of those opposed is Nebraska, which said on Thursday it
would let the federal government set up the exchange.
The decision, Governor Dave Heineman said, came down to
money because a state exchange would cost Nebraska taxpayers
$470 million more than a federal exchange.
Under the new law, all Americans are required to have health
insurance or pay a fine. All the exchanges are supposed to be
open for business on Jan. 1, 2014.