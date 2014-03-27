By Caroline Humer
| March 27
March 27 A few U.S. states whose newly created
Obamacare insurance exchanges were stalled by technology
failures may join the federal government's HealthCare.gov
marketplace for next year, while only two states that relied on
the administration plan to go it alone.
Exchange officials in Oregon, Maryland and Massachusetts are
weighing whether to enlist new private technology contractors or
to turn to the federal government after faulty exchanges slowed
enrollment in their states to the lowest rates in the country.
The reshuffle would mean the federal government would
continue to remain responsible for enrolling millions of people
in coverage under President Barack Obama's healthcare law in
most of the country next year, a far cry from its goal of
independent marketplaces in all 50 states.
Of the 36 states that signed up residents via HealthCare.gov
for 2014, Idaho and New Mexico say they will run their own
online enrollment for 2015, according to spokespeople in those
states. Enrollment for next year begins in November.
Political opposition to the law in many states prevented the
creation of more state-based exchanges and has continued to
threaten the program. Republicans have sought to defund it, even
shutting down the government last year in an attempt to do so.
"I don't have any indication that the feds are pushing back,
except I know that it has to be in their interest to have the
states running as many state marketplaces as possible," said
Linda Blumberg, a health economist at the Urban Institute.
Blumberg drew a distinction between states like Idaho, which
relied on the federal government solely for its technology
platform but oversaw bigger aspects of its marketplace,
including enrollment outreach and regulation of the insurance
plans sold in the state. Other states using HealthCare.gov have
left oversight of virtually their entire marketplace to the
Department of Health and Human Services.
"I think they'd be very happy if Illinois became a
state-based marketplace, but I don't think it has to do
necessarily with the IT system," she said, referring to a state
that has relied on the federal government for more than
technology.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S.
government agency responsible for overseeing the exchanges, did
not have an immediate comment on the possible moves.
"CMS is committed to providing technical assistance and
feedback to state-based marketplaces," CMS spokesman Aaron
Albright said. "We are working closely with states to support
their efforts to successfully implement their marketplace."
EXCHANGE IN A BOX
State-run exchanges have a few options to consider for
fixing their problems before turning to the federal government.
Connecticut, a state whose exchange worked mostly smoothly
in the first year of Obamacare enrollment, has had discussions
with five states about selling its technology as an "exchange in
a box," the head of its exchange said. It could handle an entire
exchange, or just do the back-office work of calculating
government subsidies for individual Obamacare plans and sending
transaction forms to insurers.
"States pretty much have to make a decision now," Kevin
Counihan, Access Health CT chief executive officer, said earlier
this month.
Beyond 2015, the picture starts to blur. Arkansas and
Illinois are considering building their own exchanges but have
no definite plans for 2016.
"It is somewhat unclear whether more states will move in the
direction of running their own marketplaces," said Jennifer
Tolbert, director of state health reform at the Kaiser Family
Foundation. "We may need a little more time for things to settle
out."
States that are already using HealthCare.gov, which started
off severely hobbled by technology problems, have a reason to
stay now that it is working well enough, she said. As many as 6
million people are expected to sign up by the time 2014
enrollment ends on March 31, with the number surging to 22
million by 2016.
States that run their own marketplaces receive hundreds of
millions of dollars in startup money from the federal government
to build the exchanges, but after that they bear the financial
responsibility and must prove they can operate at a
self-sustaining level within a short time.
Idaho and New Mexico had always intended to run their own
exchanges but were caught short in planning and last spring said
the federal government would sell their plans on HealthCare.gov.
Both states have contracted with small, privately held Silicon
Valley technology firm GetInsured to build their individual
state marketplaces in time for 2015. The company also runs an
online health insurance marketplace, Getinsured.com.
In Hawaii, a state whose exchange technology did not work
for many months, keeping enrollment to a trickle, officials said
the state would stay the course as a stand-alone exchange.
Hawaii is not considering the Connecticut offering or moving
to the federal marketplace, since its exchange has been
constructed to meet the requirements of its state health laws,
spokesman Bobby Lambrix said in a statement.
If Oregon, Massachusetts or Maryland decide on a federal
option, it is likely to be just technology and not a wholesale
shift, said Chad Shearer, deputy director of the Robert Wood
Johnson Foundations' state health reform assistance network.
"It's almost as hard to go the federally facilitated
marketplace as it is to fix what they've got," he said. "I think
states are interested in using pieces of the (federal)
technology."
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Additional reporting by Sharon
Begley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Douglas Royalty)