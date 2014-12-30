(Corrects enrollment start date in paragraph 4 to Nov. 15 from
Nov. 1)
Dec 30 Nearly 6.5 million people either selected
or were enrolled in a new individual insurance plan for 2015 on
the HealthCare.gov website through Dec. 26, the U.S. government
health agency said on Tuesday.
HealthCare.gov sells plans for 37 states while the remaining
states sell individual insurance on their own online exchanges
and have tallied the data. These states have enrolled more than
600,000 people, the government agency said, providing a first
look at enrollment nationwide but one that still lacked
reenrollment numbers for many states.
California and New York have had 161,752 new enrollees but
did not provide data on any reenrollments, the U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services said. Another seven states reported
that 153,011 people had selected a plan or actively reenrolled,
but did not provide figures for automatically reenrolled
consumers.
The exchanges, which were created under the national
healthcare reform law, began selling coverage for 2014 last
year. Enrollment for 2015 opened on Nov. 15 and runs through
Feb. 15.
HealthCare.gov earlier this month automatically reenrolled
consumers who had not actively chosen a new plan for next year.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)