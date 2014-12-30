(Adds explanation of data)
Dec 30 Nearly 6.5 million people either selected
or were enrolled in a new individual insurance plan for 2015 on
the HealthCare.gov website through Dec. 26, the U.S. government
health agency said on Tuesday.
HealthCare.gov sells plans for 37 states while the remaining
states sell individual insurance on their own online exchanges.
In 2014, the 37 states represented 68 percent of the total
nationwide enrollment of around 7 million people, the agency
said.
The government has said it is aiming for more than 9 million
enrollees for 2015.
The remaining 14 states plus the District of Columbia have
enrolled more than 600,000 people, the government said,
providing a first look at enrollment nationwide, but one that
still lacked re-enrollment numbers for many states.
Some information was not included because states running
their own exchanges have different deadlines for automatic
re-enrollment or for tallying enrollment data.
California and New York have had 161,752 new enrollees but
did not provide data on any re-enrollments, the U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services said. Another seven states reported
that 153,011 people had selected a plan or actively re-enrolled,
but did not provide figures for automatically re-enrolled
consumers. Five states, including Connecticut and Kentucky, said
they had a total of 318,075 plan selections and re-enrollments.
The exchanges, created under the national healthcare reform
law, began selling coverage for 2014 last year. Enrollment for
2015 opened on Nov. 15 and runs through Feb. 15, 2015.
HealthCare.gov earlier this month automatically re-enrolled
consumers who had not actively chosen a new plan for next year.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jeffrey Benkoe)