China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. health officials said they expect 10 million people to be enrolled in healthcare plans through insurance marketplaces by the end of 2016, with more than one-quarter of eligible uninsured Americans signing up during this fall's open enrollment period.
In estimates released on Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services forecast that 7.3 million to 8.8 million individuals who currently have insurance through the marketplaces will re-enroll for next year.
Another 2.8 million to 3.9 million new customers will buy insurance on the exchanges when enrollment begins Nov. 1, HHS said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".