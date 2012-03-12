* New rules cover range of exchange operations
* Supreme Court case key to exchange performance
(Adds reaction by consumer, industry groups)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 12 The Obama
administration on Monday released broad new operating rules for
state-run health insurance exchanges, which form a key part of
the 2010 federal healthcare reform law that will face landmark
Supreme Court hearings in just two weeks.
The long-awaited regulations, released by the Department of
Health and Human Services, are intended to provide state
lawmakers and officials flexibility on federal deadlines as they
meet the complex task of building state and regional insurance
markets before a Jan. 1, 2014, deadline.
In a 642-page final rule, the government provides guidance
on how states should establish exchanges, qualify health plans
for participation and determine the eligibility of both
individuals and small business that want to use exchanges to
provide health coverage to their employees.
Industry and consumer groups welcomed the regulations,
saying they provided states with the flexibility necessary to
meet consumer needs for choice and quality protections. They
also said the regulations shift policy focus to the state level,
where the new rules must be implemented.
State exchanges are part of a two-pronged effort to provide
health coverage for about 30 million uninsured Americans under
the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which also calls
for a dramatic expansion of the joint federal-state Medicaid
program for the poor.
The exchanges amount to federally subsidized state-run
insurance markets designed to operate like Amazon.com by
providing consumers Web-based access to affordable health plans
that meet minimum quality standards.
But how state exchanges perform could be determined by a
high profile Supreme Court case in which 26 states and a
business group claim healthcare reform should be overturned as
unconstitutional because it requires most adults to buy private
health insurance or pay a penalty.
That requirement, known as the individual mandate, is
intended to limit insurance risk in the exchanges by ensuring
that younger, healthier adults participate. Otherwise, analysts
say, the exchanges could become dominated by older, sicker
adults, which would mean higher costs and fewer participating
plans.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments March 26-28 and
is expected to issue a ruling by July 1.
Many states have delayed participation until the ruling is
out. About 33 states have received federal grant money to help
set up exchanges.
The new rule retains a Jan. 1, 2013, deadline for state
exchanges to meet federal standards but also would allow states
to qualify after Jan. 1 if they can prove their exchanges will
be ready to offer open enrollment by Oct. 1, 2013.
The federal government will establish its own exchanges in
states that fail to meet standards in time.
The administration is still working on a national regulation
to establish essential health benefits that insurance plans must
provide to participate in the exchanges.
Mike Russo, policy analyst at the public interest group US
PIRG, said the new rules give states substantial leeway in
establishing exchanges. But he called on state governments to
exceed minimum requirements to negotiate on rates and coverage
on behalf of consumers.
The insurance group America's Health Insurance Plans said it
would be important to avoid duplicating existing state laws as
exchanges develop, warning that duplication would add to
complexity and increase costs for consumers.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Gary Hill)