BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in radiology group
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
WASHINGTON May 30 Federally-run health insurance exchanges created under President Barack Obama's healthcare law have drawn applications from 120 insurance plans and added at least one new insurer in 75 percent of the states, according to a White House memo.
These exchanges, which are a key part of the Affordable Care Act pushed by Obama, are due to start selling insurance to individuals and small businesses in October. About 35 states have ceded running these marketplaces to the government while another 15 are setting up their own exchanges.
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
* Designation of Roel Z Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Shares in Turkish state lender Halkbank plunged as much as 16 percent on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged one of its senior executives with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.