By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 When the state of Mississippi
begins offering subsidized health insurance under President
Barack Obama's reform law this year, residents will have only
one choice - Magnolia Health Plan - a small insurer little known
in most of the country.
The Obama administration hoped to attract robust competition
in creating the exchanges, and it is counting on millions of
Americans without coverage to sign up for these plans in the
program's first year.
But the nation's biggest insurers have decided against
joining the exchanges on a large scale, professing uncertainty
about the roll-out and how much the uninsured would participate.
Most are sticking to states where they already sell insurance
directly to individuals, leaving at least half a dozen states
with only one or two health plans to choose from.
That gives Magnolia, part of Centene Corp, and other
small insurers like Molina Healthcare Inc that
specialize in serving the poor through state Medicaid programs,
a major role in the push to expand U.S. health coverage.
"They are going to be important players in the exchanges
that are going to attract a significant low income and modest
income population," said Linda Blumberg, a health economist at
the Urban Institute, a research firm in Washington D.C.
A similar scenario is playing out in Alaska, Vermont, Rhode
Island and Maine, where one small insurer - typically a regional
insurer - will have an equal shot at the market against one
larger player. These states, and others like Mississippi where
competition has traditionally been slim, are a land grab
opportunity for these small companies.
The Obama plan had envisioned competition keeping prices low
and drawing the uninsured into the exchanges. The federal
government aims to get 7 million Americans to sign up for health
plans on the exchanges in their first year, and 24 million by
2016, aided by subsidies to purchase coverage. Enrollment begins
Oct. 1 for plans that take effect in January.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Brian
Cook said the department was working hard to create competitive
marketplaces across the country.
But in states like Mississippi where there is no real
competition, residents will have a hard time judging whether
they are getting a good price. Consumers who prefer a certain
doctor or hospital may not have access.
MISSISSIPPI BLUES
Mississippi, already one of the nation's toughest healthcare
markets because of poverty and the relative poor health of its
residents, appears to be in the weakest position among all 50
states as the reforms kick in.
It is a piece of the large growth market that Centene,
Magnolia's St. Louis-based parent, is eyeing. At a conference
last month, Ed Kroll, its senior vice president of finance,
estimated annual spending on exchanges in the 19 states where
Centene will operate by 2016 will reach $50 billion.
The company, which generated $8.7 billion in revenue last
year, had about 2.6 million members at the end of 2012 and
focused on the under-insured and uninsured. Centene declined to
comment for this story.
Figuring out the right premiums to charge when serving the
poor is not an easy business. Centene sued to exit its Medicaid
contract in Kentucky last year after higher utilization in the
state ate its profits there and then some.
Last year, shares of companies like Molina Healthcare and
Centene were trading at a premium because of acquisition
interest as companies such as Aetna and WellPoint acquired small
players with government business.
Centene's shares have risen 15 percent so far this year,
underperforming the 23 percent gain for the Morgan Stanley
Healthcare Payor Index.
Molina's shares have risen 35 percent so far this year,
outpacing its peers. Based in Long Beach, California, it had
about 1.8 million members at the end of 2012 and generated $6
billion in revenue last year.
Molina has applied to sell plans in all nine states where it
provides Medicaid services: California, Washington, Utah, New
Mexico, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida. Some of
those states, such as California, Ohio and Florida, have
competition, while Utah and New Mexico - states with fewer
insurers now - are expected to draw just a handful of
competitors. Like many states, they have not announced which
insurers have applied.
"We are really targeting patients up to about 200 and 250
percent of the federal poverty level," Dr J. Mario Molina,
Molina's chief executive, said in an interview. The federal
poverty level for a family of four is $23,550 in annual income,
and 250 percent of that is $58,875 per year.
The insurer is targeting the parents of children who receive
services through the government's Children's Health Insurance
Program. Molina also sees an advantage in being able to price
low compared to a commercial insurer like WellPoint or Aetna.
"Since we don't offer commercial products, we aren't paying
the providers at commercial rates," Molina said. "The products
look a lot like the Medicaid plans that we are currently
administering. We have worked hard to get providers to contract
with us at rates that make products affordable."
BIG COMPANIES STAY AWAY
Mike Chaney, Mississippi's commissioner of insurance, had
hoped the state's exchange would attract the big companies
already active in the region, such as BlueCross BlueShield of
Mississippi, UnitedHealth Group Inc and Cigna.
HHS officials are still trying to persuade other insurers to
sign on. "So far, they are beating their heads against the
wall," Chaney said.
UnitedHealth, which plans to be on a dozen state exchanges
and Cigna, which has targeted five, each said that Mississippi
was not part of their respective strategies. UnitedHealth did
not rule out entering the state at some point in the future.
BCBS of Mississippi, which has 64 percent of the commercial
market in that state, declined comment.
A state that faces challenges treating chronic diseases in a
rural population, about 20 percent or more than 500,000
Mississippi residents are uninsured. It has had a tough time
planning for Obamacare.
Mississippi was the only state to have its application to
build an exchange rejected by HHS, which argued the Republican
governor did not support it. The governor, Phil Bryant, also
refused to expand the state's Medicaid program for the poor
under Obama's reform.
HHS took over building the marketplace, one of 33 it will
operate nationwide after many states, particularly ones led by
Republicans, refused to run them.