(Repeats from earlier July 5)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, July 5 The Obama administration's move
to delay a key element of healthcare reform has another,
unintended, consequence: A crucial part of that reform will
depend on consumers observing the honor system, with millions of
dollars at stake.
The U.S. government said on Tuesday it would postpone by a
year the provision that employers with 50 or more workers
provide them with health insurance; the delay is intended to let
companies work out how they report their compliance to tax
authorities.
Data on what coverage employers offer and what it costs, to
be provided to the Internal Revenue Service, is also meant to
help verify whether consumers qualify for government subsidies
to purchase health insurance on state- and federally run online
exchanges that open on Oct. 1. President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform needs millions of people to enroll in coverage
sold on the exchanges in their first year in order to work,
spreading the financial risk among millions of consumers.
While most of those buyers are expected to be people without
insurance, the law lets employees whose workplace offers only
"unaffordable" plans - those costing more than 9.5 percent of a
worker's household income - not only sign up for coverage but
receive federal subsidies, via tax credits, to pay for it. Those
subsidies are expected to be worth some $5,000 per person
annually, and before this week's announcement were expected to
total about $23 billion next year.
Just under 26 million Americans are expected to be
legitimately eligible for subsidies, estimates Families USA, a
nonprofit group that works to expand access to healthcare.
Delaying the "employer mandate" already means the government
is giving up potential revenue next year, as businesses whose
employees buy subsidized coverage on an Obamacare exchange would
be fined $3,000 per person.
In addition, without the reporting requirements of the
employer mandate in 2014, "the exchanges and the IRS will not be
able to verify whether someone's coverage is unaffordable" and
thus whether the person is eligible for subsidies, said law
professor Timothy Jost of Washington and Lee School of Law in
Lexington, Virginia.
That leaves it up to individual consumers to be honest about
what they do, or do not, qualify for.
A 'BOATLOAD' OF ILLEGITIMATE TAX CREDITS
"The shift of employees to the exchanges could cost (the
government) a boatload," said Nicholas Bagley, a law professor
at the University of Michigan. "Some people who are ineligible
for subsidies, because their employer offers affordable
insurance, may attempt to get subsidies on the exchanges. The
IRS will have a hard time policing that sort of conduct."
States running their own Obamacare exchanges are scrambling
to figure out how to deal with the delay in the
employer-reporting requirement.
California, said spokeswoman Anne Gonzales, "was planning to
tap into information from large employers to verify employee
health coverage. The exchange is currently evaluating how the
delay in implementation of the large employer mandate will
impact enrollment and verification."
Of course, a good deal of the information Americans send the
IRS, such as the value of the household goods they donated to
the Salvation Army, already relies on the honor system.
"Obviously the government has made the decision that they're
willing to live with that," said Kendra Roberson, a healthcare
lawyer at law firm Covington & Burling LLP, referring to an
honor system for these aspects of the 2010 Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act.
The honor system may force the government to leave even more
money on the table. The law imposes a penalty of $95, or 1
percent of household income, on people who fail to obtain
coverage. But those whose employer-sponsored policy is
unaffordable - defined as more than 8 percent of household
income for purposes of penalty assessment - do not have to pay
the penalty even if they do not buy insurance.
To check whether someone is truly exempt, the IRS has to
know whether the employer offers coverage and at what price.
"If the IRS doesn't have information about the plans large
employers offer, it will be very hard to verify that. It will be
an honor system," said Michigan's Bagley. "It could cost the
government some money" if individuals elude the penalty through
error or dishonesty.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley and Patrick Temple-West; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Douglas Royalty)