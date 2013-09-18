Sept 18 The public health exchanges being
created as part of the U.S. healthcare reform law will open on
Oct. 1 as planned, a spokesman for the agency that oversees them
said on Wednesday, denying a Wall Street research report saying
that a delay could be imminent.
"This report is totally false. Open enrollment in the Health
Insurance Marketplace will begin on October 1," a spokesman for
the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a
statement.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a research note on
Wednesday that based on its Washington D.C. contacts and
comments from the administration it believed an announcement of
a delay could come as soon as Wednesday. A spokesman for JP
Morgan was not immediately available.
A separate JPMorgan Chase & Co research note said that
shares of pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts Holding Co
and Catamaran Corp were trading lower
in part because of the note on the possible delay and because of
other insurance industry news.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Matthew Lewis)