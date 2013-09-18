(Adds details of JP Morgan research notes to clients)
Sept 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co backed away
from a research note to clients on Wednesday that said a delay
in the launch of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform was
imminent.
JPMorgan initially said in the note on Wednesday morning
that based on its Washington D.C. contacts and comments from the
administration, it believed an announcement of a delay could
come as soon as Wednesday.
But the U.S. government said later on Wednesday that the
public health exchanges being created under the U.S. Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act would open as planned on Oct.
1.
After the statement by a spokesman for the U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services, the agency that oversees the
public health exchanges, JPMorgan issued a second note.
The second note said that the Obama administration had
cleared the air by vehemently denying the delay.
JPMorgan analyst Justin Lake wrote in the second note that
additional conversations with more sources clarified that the
timing uncertainty was around the ability to complete customer
enrollment over the Internet. Some enrollment could take place
by call center or with in-person help, he wrote.
Advocates and foes of Obamacare are keeping a close watch on
a timely opening of the exchanges, as an indicator of the
possible future success or failure of Obama's health reform
plan.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Matthew Lewis)