Sept 25 Americans will pay an average premium of
$328 monthly for a mid-tier health insurance plan when the
Obamacare health exchanges open for enrollment next week, and
most will qualify for government subsidies to lower that price,
the Obama administration said on Wednesday.
The figure, based on data for approved insurance plans in 48
states, represents the broadest national estimate for how much
Americans will pay for health coverage under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law next year. The prices of the new
plans are at the heart of a political debate over whether they
will be affordable enough to attract millions of uninsured
Americans.
Prices were lower in states with more competition among
insurers and higher in states with fewer players, the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in its
report. Americans will be able to sign up for the new plans via
online state exchanges beginning on Oct. 1.
"For millions of Americans these new options will finally
make health insurance work within their budgets," HHS Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius said during a briefing with reporters.
The Obama administration is counting on signing up 7 million
Americans in the first full year of reform through the state
exchanges, including 2.7 million younger and healthier consumers
who are needed to offset the costs of sicker members.
Debate over whether Obamacare will prove affordable for
millions of uninsured Americans has been sharp during the past
few months, as states have announced rates. States that have
supported the law said it will lead to lower prices. Others that
have opposed the reform - including Georgia, Florida, and
Indiana - warned of "rate shock" for consumers compared to what
they could buy on the individual insurance market a year ago.
HHS said the average price was 16 percent lower than its own
projections on premiums. In addition, consumers who earn up to
400 percent of the federal poverty level, or $62,040 for a
couple, will qualify for subsidies that will lower the price
further.
TEXAS RATES BELOW AVERAGE
The data is mostly based on 36 states where the federal
government will operate the insurance exchange. About 14 other
states and the District of Columbia are running their own
exchange.
Politics aside, states with the lowest average premium tend
to have more insurance companies offering plans, the report
said. It said eight issuers on average were selling plans in the
states with average premiums in the lowest 25 percent, while
states with average premiums in the top 25 percent had only
three insurers on average.
Texas has been among the Republican-led states most fiercely
opposed to Obamacare, but its monthly rates came in below the
national average, HHS said. In Austin, Texas, with 76 plans to
choose from, a 27-year-old would pay $169 per month for the
lowest cost mid-tier plan. In Dallas-Fort Worth, with 43 plans
to choose from, that price was $217 per month, the report said.
"The rates in Texas are looking good," said Gary Cohen, who
is charged with overseeing the exchanges at the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Enrolling enough consumers is key to making the healthcare
overhaul work economically, with price considered the most
important factor driving enrollment, according to insurance
industry surveys.
Another concern has been that insurance companies will limit
access to doctors in order to keep prices low. Cohen said that
these so-called "narrow networks" were a trend before the
Affordable Care Act went into effect.
The law was adopted in 2010 but two of its main pillars, the
health exchanges and the expansion of Medicaid, take effect in
2014. Household names like UnitedHealth Group Inc, Aetna
Inc, WellPoint Inc and Humana Inc will
sell plans on at least some exchanges. Newcomers such as
Medicaid specialist Molina Healthcare Inc will also play
a role.