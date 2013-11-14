(Fixes year to 2014 in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The Obama administration
could extend beyond 2014 a one-year fix in its healthcare law
that allows insurance companies to renew health plans for
consumers whose policies would otherwise be canceled, the White
House said on Thursday.
President Barack Obama announced a plan to let insurance
companies extend policies that would not meet the minimum
standards of the Affordable Care Act.
In a fact sheet outlining the details of that plan, the
White House said the Department of Health and Human Services
would consider a further extension of that fix beyond 2014.
"HHS will consider the impact of this transitional policy in
assessing whether to extend it beyond 2014," the White House
said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)