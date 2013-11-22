NEW YORK Nov 22 Americans hoping to sign up for
health insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law will have an additional eight days to do so for
coverage to begin Jan. 1, 2014, officials said on Friday.
The decision to move the deadline to Dec. 23 from Dec. 15 is
an acknowledgement that the online portal for enrollment,
HealthCare.gov, has been plagued with problems since it opened
on Oct. 1.
Officials at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
said they had no plans to extend the ultimate deadline of March
31, 2014, the date when people without insurance must enroll in
a plan or face a tax penalty.
That decision reflects, in part, optimism that the website
will continue to improve: the site will soon be able to handle
50,000 simultaneous users, said Jeffrey Zients, the Obama
administration's HealthCare.gov adviser, and 800,000 people per
day, largely because of the more than 300 software and other
fixes that technology teams have made to the site over the last
seven weeks.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley)