By Ludwig Burger
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 25 Shares in the world's biggest
kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care rose
more than 9 percent on Monday after a U.S. healthcare agency
said it would phase in reimbursement cuts rather than introduce
them in one hit next year.
Medicare, the U.S. government healthcare programme for
elderly and disabled people, will spread a 9.4 percent cut,
initially proposed to take effect next year, over the next three
to four years.
Medicare reimburses Fresenius and other dialysis providers
for the cost of treating kidney patients covered by the Medicare
programme.
In each year, the cuts will be no worse than routine annual
mark-ups to adjust for inflation, meaning that Medicare payments
will remain flat at worst, at least for the next two years.
"The cuts are not called off but will be delayed," a
Fresenius Medical Care spokesman said, adding that the company
would still have to cope with the regular adjustments for
inflation being offset by the phased-in cuts.
The industry had lobbied for more moderate cuts than the
ones proposed in July by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid
Services, arguing that lowering payments by 9.4 percent would
force smaller operators out of business, hitting patient care
mainly in rural areas.
FMC, indirectly controlled by a German charitable trust,
makes dialysis machines and operates more than a third of the
dialysis treatment centers in the United States. Medicare
contracts account for about 30 percent of its revenues.
The company launched a cost-cutting programme at the
beginning of the year in response to U.S. austerity measures,
but it has not provided details.
Analysts said the market had braced for a far worse outcome
and Fresenius's shares jumped as much as 9.6 percent to their
highest in almost five months. They were 7.9 percent higher by
1114 GMT.
Germany-traded shares in DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc
, the second-largest dialysis company in the
United States, were up 8.4 percent.
"The phase-in provides room to manoeuvre for (Fresenius) in
adjusting structures to flattish Medicare rates in the next
years," Commerzbank analyst Volker Braun said.
"We see the positive share price reaction mainly as a sign
of relief, given the positive effect on short-term earnings
estimates," analyst at DZ Bank said in a note.
Commerzbank's Braun said that the U.S. healthcare agency
seemed to have taken the economic situation of smaller dialysis
organisations into account.
The reason behind the reimbursement cuts for dialysis
providers is mainly a drop in the use of the expensive hormone
erythropoietin, or EPO, to treat anemia, a common side effect
associated with dialysis.
Use of EPO has fallen as a result of medical studies showing
the dangers of overuse and after a new reimbursement regime was
introduced in the U.S. that encouraged prudent use of EPO and
more use of cheaper drugs that can partially substitute EPO.
Dialysis, where machines do the kidney's vital job of
cleaning blood of waste and excess fluids, accounts for about
$10 billion of Medicare's $555 billion annual budget and is
essential to patients' survival.
Some investors had argued earlier this year cutbacks were
more likely to focus on less critical areas of healthcare, like
joint replacements.
