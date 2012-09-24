WASHINGTON, Sept 24 There are "troubling
indications" some hospitals may be using electronic records to
defraud Medicare, the Obama administration said on Monday,
promising to prosecute any doctors and hospitals found "gaming
the system".
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
and Attorney General Eric Holder warned five hospital-related
interest groups of signs of abuse of the Medicare healthcare
program administered by the federal government.
"We will not tolerate health care fraud," Sebelius and
Holder said in a letter to the chief executives of the five
groups, dated Sept. 24.
"Law enforcement will take appropriate steps to pursue
healthcare providers who misuse electronic health records to
bill for services never provided," the letter said.
The Sebelius-Holder letter surfaced two days after the New
York Times reported that hospitals and doctors may be using
electronic records to contribute to a rise in Medicare billing,
much of it in hospital emergency rooms. The Times said hospitals
received $1 billion more in Medicare reimbursements in 2010,
compared with 2005, partly by changing the billing codes
assigned to emergency room patients.
Sebelius and Holder said they were specifically concerned
about reports that some providers may be using electronic
records to inflate payments or to exaggerate the intensity of
treatments in order to reap profits from Medicare.
The American Hospital Association, which represents 5,000
hospitals and health systems, responded by calling on the U.S.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for greater guidance
on how to navigate complex rules and complained that
"duplicative" government audits were diverting resources from
patient care.
"It's critically important to recognize that more accurate
documentation and coding does not necessarily equate with
fraud," AHA President Rich Umbdenstock said in his own letter to
Sebelius and Holder.
The Sebelius-Holder letter was also addressed to the
Federation of American Hospitals, the Association of Academic
Health Centers, the Association of American Medical Colleges and
the National Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems.
The Obama administration has stepped up efforts to crack
down on fraud, waste and abuse in Medicare, as a means of
funding healthcare reform and extending the financial stability
of the popular $590 billion healthcare program for the elderly
and disabled.
U.S. officials said new fraud-busting tools authorized by
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law allow the
administration to stop Medicare payments on suspicion of
wrongdoing and to mine data to detect fraudulent practices.
(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Andrew Hay)