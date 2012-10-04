BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire stake in Junhai Games for 642 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
WASHINGTON Oct 4 Ninety-one people including doctors, nurses and other medical professionals have been charged with committing $430 million in Medicare fraud in seven U.S. cities, authorities said on Thursday.
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
JERUSALEM, June 4 Israel's Adama Agricultural Solutions said on Sunday that a panel of the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its merger with Chinese agrochemical producer Sanonda, paving the way for the deal's completion.