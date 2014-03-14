By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, March 14
WASHINGTON, March 14 Married gay couples will be
eligible for a family health policy under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law, beginning in 2015, the U.S.
government said on Friday, encouraging insurers to begin
offering coverage this year.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also
announced it would extend for one month a temporary program that
offers insurance to some of the sickest Americans, who have had
trouble finding private plans in new health insurance
marketplaces set up in all 50 states under Obamacare.
Friday's announcements add to the series of delays and
modifications the administration has made to the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare,
since the law was enacted in 2010 and formally launched last
October.
Obamacare's six-month enrollment period ends March 31. And
with volume expected to surge in the final two weeks, officials
say the website HealthCare.gov continues to operate smoothly
after technical problems in October and November paralyzed the
portal for consumers in 36 states. The remaining 14 states run
their own markets.
About 4.2 million people have enrolled in private Obamacare
health plans so far, and millions more have been found eligible
for the Medicaid program for the poor, according to the
administration.
It continues, however, to wrestle with complicated and
controversial issues related to the law.
In its decision on gay couples, HHS exercised federal
authority to prevent discriminatory insurance market practices
on an issue that has been caught up in state marriage laws.
The move follows a February lawsuit filed by an Ohio gay
couple, who were unable to obtain family coverage under
Obamacare, they said, because their state does not recognize
same-sex marriage.
The gay community is a key constituency for Democrats, who
are facing a Republican onslaught over Obamacare in this year's
midterm elections for control of Congress.
"If an insurance company offers coverage to opposite-sex
spouses, it cannot choose to deny that coverage to same-sex
spouses," Dr. Matthew Heinz, who heads HHS outreach to lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transsexual communities, said in a posting to
a government website.
"In other words, insurance companies will not be permitted
to discriminate against married same-sex couples when offering
coverage. This will further enhance access to health care for
all Americans, including those with same-sex spouses."
A formal clarification from the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS), the lead Obamacare agency within HHS,
said the administration is encouraging insurers to voluntarily
implement the non-discrimination policy for the 2014 coverage
year under the Public Health Service Act.
Compliance will be required starting in 2015.
"We expect issuers to come into full compliance with the
regulations as clarified in this guidance no later than for plan
or policy years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2015," CMS said.
"We also expect states to begin enforcing the regulations in
accordance with this clarification no later than for plan or
policy years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2015," it said.
Administration officials said the gay marriage decision and
extension of the program for people with pre-existing
conditions, known as the Pre-Existing Condition Insurance Plan
(PCIP), were both intended to help Americans transition to the
new healthcare era established by Obamacare.
The law requires most Americans to pay a penalty unless they
are enrolled in insurance coverage by March 31, which is also
when the PCIP program was set to expire.
Patient advocates welcomed the move, saying people with
cancer, multiple sclerosis or other serious disorders need time
to find insurance plans that meet complicated healthcare needs.
"We encourage patients in PCIP to look at other insurance
options, including the health insurance marketplace at
HealthCare.gov, as soon as possible so they are assured of
coverage beyond the short term," the American Cancer Society
Cancer Action Network said in a statement.
The extension came a day after U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius told lawmakers in Congress
that the enrollment deadline would not be delayed.
Administration officials said the PCIP program was being
extended through April 30, under congressional authorization
that has already allowed for two other extensions. PCIP was
originally intended to expire at the end of 2013, but was
extended first through January and later through March.
(Reporting by David Morgan, editing by Karey Van Hall and Gunna
Dickson)