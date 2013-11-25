By Steve Norder
| GAINESVILLE, Ga.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. Nov 25 Republicans went to the
American South on Monday to press their opposition to President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in a U.S. congressional
hearing that the law's supporters called a one-sided political
attack.
The hearing, chaired by Republican Representative Rob
Woodall of Georgia, heard from witnesses picked by the panel's
Republicans who said that the healthcare law - intended to help
millions of uninsured and under-insured people get affordable
medical insurance - actually will raise insurance costs and
reduce coverage choices for many people in rural America.
Michael Boyette, a 28-year-old businessman from Ellijay,
Georgia, said his insurance premium was increasing by almost
$200 per month for his family of three.
"You may think that we went with a more expensive plan or
have gotten more coverage," Boyette said during the hearing, the
second of four events on the Affordable Care Act to be held
outside Washington by the Republican-led House of
Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
"In fact, we have not," Boyette said. "We have less coverage
than before, also higher out-of-pocket expense and a premium
that has risen 65 percent. This is not affordable to me."
Supporters of the law, also known as Obamacare, complained
that the hearing was merely the latest attempt by Republicans to
denigrate it.
Carolyn Reed-Smith said she came from Spartanburg, South
Carolina, hoping to speak about the benefits of Obamacare.
"They gave only one side of the story and were not looking
for the other side," Reed-Smith said.
DeLane Adams, from the Atlanta area, had hoped to address
the hearing to urge the lawmakers to press Georgia's Republican
governor, Nathan Deal, to allow the expansion of the Medicaid
health insurance program for the poor in the state as permitted
under Obamacare. Deal, like some other Republican governors, has
declined to do so.
"If this was a true hearing, they should let everyone speak
on both sides," Adams said.
HealthCare.gov, the U.S. government's web portal for
offering private health coverage to uninsured Americans in 36 of
the 50 states under Obamacare, has been at the center of a
political fire storm over technical problems that overwhelmed
its Oct. 1 launch and have dogged the system ever since.
In addition, insurance companies have canceled millions of
existing insurance policies because they do not meet the law's
standards for coverage even though Obama had promised that
people happy with their insurance would be able to keep it.
'STICKER SHOCK'
Woodall said during the hearing that many Americans are
experiencing "sticker shock" as they face the cancellation of
their current policies and seek new coverage under Obamacare.
Those new policies "cost more and cover less of those things
that are most important to them," the congressman said. "Many
more are learning that their doctor isn't available to them
under their new, 'better' plan."
Another witness called by the panel, Raymer Sales Jr., who
is with a Duluth, Georgia-based firm that works with employers
to develop employee healthcare plans, spoke of rising costs.
"The insurance community has known from the very beginning
that prices were expected to increase because of the required
additional benefits," Sales said. "However, talking about the
prospective increase in the cost of health insurance pales in
comparison to showing someone real numbers."
The first of the committee's field hearings was last Friday
in North Carolina. The panel's chairman, Representative Darrell
Issa of California, attended that one but skipped Monday's
hearing. Two more are set for Texas and Arizona next month.
The committee's top Democrat, Elijah Cummings of Maryland,
last week called the hearings "a destructive political exercise"
aimed at tearing down Obamacare.
(Editing by Will Dunham and David Lindsey)