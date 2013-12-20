Dec 20 The U.S. government agency responsible for the HealthCare.gov website for new individual insurance said on Friday that its technology team began work on the website at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), making it inaccessible for customers for two to three hours.

The work followed an error made during overnight routine maintenance and the site should be "up and running again soon," Aaron Albright, a spokesman for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in an emailed statement. In the meanwhile, the site is putting customers in a queue, he said.