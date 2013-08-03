By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Aug 2 Home nursing and social work
can significantly drive down healthcare costs caused by overuse
of hospitals and nursing homes, a family doctor who practices in
one of the poorest U.S. cities told a group of governors on
Friday.
Jeffrey Brenner, the founder of Camden Coalition of
Healthcare Providers, encouraged governors attending the
National Governors Association summer meeting in Milwaukee to
work with healthcare providers in their state to consolidate and
de-institutionalize their systems.
"You regulate these facilities and you regulate the
providers. Everyone that needs to be here to fix the American
healthcare system is right here in this room," said Brenner, who
works in Camden, New Jersey, where 40 percent of the population
lives in poverty.
Brenner made his remarks during the opening session of the
three-day event, attended by 23 state governors and the
governors from Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
The governors are participating in presentations and
discussions regarding economic development and commerce, natural
resources, military veterans and cybersecurity.
Brenner's organization found that a large part of healthcare
spending happens in large facilities such as hospitals, nursing
homes and hospice facilities, where costs tend to be higher.
Brenner cited a Pennsylvania study that found
community-based nursing of elderly patients over a 10-year
period decreased hospitalization by a third, Medicare costs by a
fifth and risk of death by a fourth.
"You have to go way back in medical history to find anything
with that kind of impact," he said. "This is a stunning impact."
Brenner recommended creation of systems in which nurses and
social workers work in the field to help the chronically sick
navigate the complex healthcare system. This approach, he said,
will ultimately decrease the number of expensive hospital
visits.
One of the biggest challenges governors have is to "overcome
the tremendous amount of money and clout and connections
(hospitals) have," said Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.
Branstad said Brenner's remarks resonated with him after a
tough legislative session in which hospital association "threw
everything they had" at the state's effort to come up with a
healthcare plan.
The United States spends $2.8 trillion, twice as much as
every other country, on healthcare each year, representing 18
percent of the country's total economy, Brenner said.
"We have to re-invest this money on the front line of care,
rather than building more hospitals, expanding emergency rooms
and buying more scanners," Brenner said. "The problem in
America, we set a very high price to cut, scan, zap and
hospitalize and set a very low price if you talk to people."
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Bill Trott)