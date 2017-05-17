May 17 A group of about a dozen Republican
governors is pushing for its own set of national healthcare
reforms, flexing its considerable muscle in the national debate
over the future of Obamacare as the U.S. Senate begins writing
its bill.
Led by Governor John Kasich of Ohio, the governors are using
a nine-page proposal they crafted in February as the platform to
shape what they think a critical portion of an Obamacare
replacement law should look like, according to a half dozen
people who helped write the plan.
Among the group's recommendations for the Senate include
maintaining the expansion of Medicaid, the government health
insurance program for the poor and disabled, while also limiting
federal spending for certain populations, according to a copy of
the proposal.
Members of the group, which include governors from Utah,
Tennessee and Michigan, are also now looking to form a
bipartisan coalition of states to propose reforms for the
individual insurance market, according to one source, that they
hope the Senate will also use. To see a graphic, click tmsnrt.rs/2qOZScv
They have not yet met or decided on specific reforms about
the individual insurance market, but the goal is to address
issues such as how to make insurance more affordable and
stabilize the markets.
The House of Representatives narrowly passed its national
healthcare bill earlier this month, called the American Health
Care Act, which would slash federal Medicaid funding by more
than $800 billion over the next decade.
It has prompted fierce criticism from both Republican and
Democratic governors.
Kasich recently called the bill "inadequate," and said it
would leave millions of people without affordable coverage and
"living in the emergency rooms again."
Pressure is building from their constituents.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has been tracking public
opinion on health care issues for the past several years, has
found that Republicans are more supportive than they were in
2013 of benefits including expanded Medicaid and insurance
subsidies for low-income families and a government requirement
that small businesses provide insurance for their employees.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in
English across the United States and gathered responses from
2,126 adults, including 887 Republicans. It has a credibility
interval, a measure of accuracy, of 2 percentage points for the
entire group and 4 percentage points for Republicans.
The governors group is looking to the Senate for massive
changes as they begin writing their own bill.
Several groups, from insurers and hospitals to medical
groups and patient advocates, are trying to influence the
Senate. But the governors carry extra weight because they will
ultimately be responsible for implementing whatever healthcare
overhaul is signed into law, and Republicans in Congress have
repeatedly spoken about the need to have fewer federal
regulations apply to Medicaid and commercial insurance.
Under Obamacare, more than 30 states, including about a
dozen Republican-led states, expanded Medicaid. One of the
thorniest issues Republicans have grappled with is treating both
expansion and non-expansion states equally. Governors from both
types of states united to craft Medicaid proposals in the hope
that their voice would carry added weight and provide a surer
path for lawmakers.
The governors are also in the same boat politically as U.S.
senators because both are elected statewide, rather than in
smaller districts as House representatives are. So many
governors and their senators have been better aligned on what
healthcare reform should look like, several of the sources said.
Several governors and their staff said they have been in
regular contact with their senators, and will be pushing for the
Senate to use the governors' set of reforms as a framework in
writing its bill.
Senator Rob Portman of Ohio wrote in an op-ed Monday that he
and other senators tasked with writing a healthcare bill have
continued to engage with governors, "many of who share my
concerns about Medicaid but who also want more flexibility to
ensure they can design health care programs that meet the
individual needs of their states."
He added that the Senate will continue to work with
governors on healthcare reform.
"They are definitely hearing our concerns and questions.
They have been very attentive to our interests," said Nathan
Checketts, deputy director of the Utah Department of Health.
UNIFIED VOICE
The group of Republican governors has worked to have a
unified voice to reconcile needs among a diverse set of states,
including Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Nevada. Its
leaders, which also include Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan and
Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, deliberately chose some
participants from states with influential Republican senators
who would become key players in a federal healthcare overhaul.
A 13-member Senate panel has been tasked with writing a
healthcare bill, and at least five of its senators are from
states from the Republican governors' group, including Portman,
Orrin Hatch of Utah, Mike Lee of Utah and Lamar Alexander of
Tennessee.
Other Republican senators with governors in the group -
including Dean Heller of Nevada and Jeff Flake of Arizona - are
up for reelection in 2018.
As Senate Republicans take up the bill, one of the most
complicated policy and political issues they must grapple with
is Medicaid reform.
States that expanded Medicaid, such as Ohio and Michigan,
have said a healthcare overhaul must protect those who gained
coverage under Obamacare. Non-expansion states, meanwhile, have
said they do not want to be penalized with less federal funding
because they did not expand and therefore cover fewer people.
The governors' proposal recommends maintaining Obamacare's
Medicaid expansion and giving other states the opportunity to
expand, but capping federal spending on certain populations
through either block grants or per capita caps.
It would provide states the option to phase in other groups,
such as parents and children, to per capita caps or block
grants, and it recommends reducing federal regulations on states
and their Medicaid programs.
