(Adds comments, details, byline; changes dateline, previous NEW
YORK)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Jan 7 New U.S. dietary guidelines on
Thursday urged Americans to cut their added sugar and saturated
fat intake to less than 10 percent of daily calories, but
consumer advocates criticized the recommendations for not
providing clear guidance on the need to reduce consumption of
meat.
The government guidelines, which are issued every five
years, are a roadmap for U.S. dietary policy. Some groups
suggested the recommendations should have better reflected the
World Health Organization's view that processed meat can cause
cancer.
Kari Hamerschlag, senior program manager with the advocacy
group Friends of the Earth, said in a statement that the new
guidelines by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ignored strong scientific
evidence presented by the agencies' own advisory committee on
the need for Americans to eat less meat for health, food
security and environmental reasons.
"The administration has clearly put the financial interests
of the meat industry over the weight of the science and the
health of the American people," Hamerschlag said.
Other health advocates lauded the guidelines, which aim to
reduce obesity and prevent chronic diseases like Type 2
diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.
"If Americans ate according to that advice, it would be a
huge win for the public's health," said Michael F. Jacobson,
president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest.
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said the
recommendations were based on the latest scientific evidence,
input from the public and other factors. For the first time, she
said, they did not include a specific limit on dietary
cholesterol consumption.
The North American Meat Institute, an industry group that
represents companies including Cargill Inc, Tyson Foods Inc
and Kraft Heinz Co, said the recommendations
were an "affirmation of meat and poultry nutrition."
World Health Organization experts, however, said in October
that eating processed meats such as hot dogs, sausages and bacon
can cause colorectal cancer in humans, and that red meat is also
a likely cause of the disease. Meat companies rejected the
findings.
Meat producers were pleased that the guidelines did not
address the environmental impact of raising livestock, said Dave
Warner, spokesman for the National Pork Producers Council.
"The advisory committee had talked about reducing
consumption of processed meats and it doesn't talk about that
either," he said.
The American Cancer Society expressed dismay that the
guidelines did not take a stronger stand on the need to reduce
meat consumption.
"The science on the link between cancer and diet is
extensive. By omitting specific diet recommendations, such as
eating less red and processed meat, these guidelines miss a
critical and significant opportunity to reduce suffering and
death from cancer," said Dr. Richard Wender of the American
Cancer Society.
The guidelines were more specific on sugar, encouraging
Americans to keep consumption of added sugar, sweeteners added
in the production process, below 10 percent of daily caloric
intake, while consuming more fruit and vegetables. In the past,
the government has offered less specific recommendations on
limiting sugar consumption.
The advice would translate to a sharp reduction in the
consumption of sugary drinks, snacks and sweets for many
Americans. Teenagers age 14-18 on average consume about 17
percent of their calories in added sugar, according to the
guidelines.
Those aged 14 and younger were advised to consume less than
2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.
A USDA website, ChooseMyPlate.gov, provides more information
about added sugars. They do not include naturally occurring
sugars such as those consumed as part of milk and fruits.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Tom Polansek in Chicago and
Caroline Humer and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)