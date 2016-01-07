(Adds comment from Corn Refiners Association in paragraph 9)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Jan 7 If the U.S. government has its
way, Americans would cut their consumption of sugar and corn
syrup by more than 2 million tonnes a year, the latest blow for
a sweetener industry facing an onslaught of criticism over
negative health effects.
The U.S. government on Thursday issued new dietary
guidelines that suggested for the first time that consumers
limit their consumption of added sweeteners at a specific level,
less than 10 percent of a recommended daily intake of about
2,000 calories. Currently the average American consumes about
270 calories a day in the form of sweeteners, equal to about 13
percent, the guidelines said.
With one teaspoon of sugar equal to approximately 15
calories, a reduction equivalent to more than 60 calories worth
of added sugars - over 20 percent fewer than the average
American consumes today - would amount to some 2.2 million
tonnes of primarily sugar and high-fructose corn syrup.
That figure may be conservative. The USDA estimates total
national sweetener demand by food and beverage manufacturers at
around 19 million tonnes. On that basis, a reduction of a
roughly 20-percent drop in sugar calories consumed could amount
to 3.7 million tonnes - small relative to worldwide use of over
186 million tonnes, but still more than enough to meet the
entire needs of Egypt.
To be sure, many people including health advocates point out
that few Americans are expected to follow the new guidelines.
But even the suggestion of such a significant decline is bad
news for an industry engulfed in a "war on sugar" as health
advocates blame sweeteners for a national obesity crisis. And a
deeper decline in demand from the one of the world's top five
users could weigh on global sugar prices that have fallen by
half in five years.
That would be a major blow not just for soda companies and
candy makers, but for sugar and corn companies like privately
held ASR Group - the maker of Domino Sugar - Archer Daniels
Midland Co and Cargill Inc battling in an
already competitive sweetener market.
Americans have been buying markedly less sugar amid the
rising health worries. While total demand for sweeteners is
rising, per capita consumption is on the decline.
The Sugar Association, which represents sugar companies
including ASR and Louis Dreyfus Commodities'
Imperial Sugar Co, criticized the guidelines, saying they were
based on "weak science." A spokesman for the Corn Refiners
Association said the group intended to review the document with
scientific authorities.
Cargill "continues to regularly work with many of its food
customers to develop ways to reduce the amount of added sugars
in food and beverages," a company spokesperson said. Cargill and
others have moved into no- and low-calorie sweetener
alternatives like stevia.
The American Beverage Association said reducing beverage
calories is a "common goal," noting its members have been
cutting product sizes.
Even so, the move is expected to lay groundwork for the U.S.
government's initiative to add more information on sugars on
food labels.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Additional reporting by Karl
Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)