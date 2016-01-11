Jan 11 The chief executive of HCA Holdings Inc
on Monday said he expects the Affordable Care Act to
drive more growth for the U.S. hospital operator in 2016 as
Americans sign up for insurance coverage through exchanges
created under the law.
"We are very encouraged by the open enrollment results so
far," R. Milton Johnson, CEO of the largest U.S. for-profit
hospital chain, said in remarks at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference in San Francisco.
HCA's shares were up about 6 percent at $68.12 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
About 11.3 million Americans have signed up so far for
individual health insurance in 2016 through HealthCare.gov and
the state-based exchanges, the U.S. government said last week.
Enrollment for these plans, which were created under the health
reform law known as Obamacare, closes on Jan. 31.
HCA on Friday raised its outlook for adjusted earnings in
2015, saying it admitted more patients to its hospitals and
treated more people in its emergency rooms.
In October, HCA had warned of weaker-than-expected
third-quarter results and said it was seeing more patients
without insurance, including some who had purchased coverage
through the exchanges but then dropped it in the second half of
the year.
U.S. health insurers have said they are losing money on the
exchanges because many of their patients are older or have high
medical costs. UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S.
health insurer, in November said it is considering exiting the
exchanges in 2017 because weak enrollment and high costs were
taking too big a toll on its performance.
HCA's Johnson on Monday said some attrition in exchange
enrollment was to be expected in the second half of the year,
after an initial spike higher due to the sign-up period. But he
predicted the number of people dropping coverage would likely be
relatively small. "We are going to see some seasonality in
reform," he said.
Johnson said he expects additional states will opt to expand
Medicaid coverage for the poor in future years under health
reform, but not in 2016.
He also said HCA is interested in growth through
acquisitions, but noted a lack of "willing sellers" in the
market.
