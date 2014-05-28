May 28 Gilead Sciences' $84,000
treatment for hepatitis C, Sovaldi, has broken the sales record
for drug launches and caused a backlash among insurers concerned
by the cost. Before the Sovaldi outcry, U.S.
insurers and doctors made limited attempts to curb the rising
cost of novel medicines.
Here is a timeline of drug pricing clashes:
Late 2012 - France's Sanofi and U.S.-based
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals drop the price on cancer drug
Zaltrap after a prominent hospital, New York's Memorial Sloan
Kettering Cancer Center, refuses to use it, saying it worked no
better than a similar, cheaper drug.
December 6, 2013 - Gilead receives approval from the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration for new hepatitis C medication
Sovaldi and announces it will charge $84,000 for the typical
course of treatment.
January 2014 - Express Scripts, which manages drug benefits
programs, for the first time drops 48 brand-name drugs and
pieces of equipment from its recommended list of approved drugs
because there were more affordable, clinically equivalent
alternatives available. It is the most comprehensive decision to
drop drugs from a large formulary to date.
March 4, 2014 - Molina Healthcare, a small California
Medicaid insurer, starts a public campaign about the price of
Sovaldi, saying it cannot afford to pay for the treatment and
asking California and other states to set aside money to do so.
March 21, 2014 - U.S. Representative Henry Waxman calls for
an investigation of Sovaldi pricing. Waxman, a Democrat who
helped build a government buying program for HIV drugs more than
two decades ago, asks Gilead to justify prices that will fall to
the taxpayers who support government insurance programs
including Medicaid, Medicare, the Veterans Affairs Bureau and
the federal and state prison systems. Shares in Gilead and other
top names in biotechnology fall on fears the industry as a whole
will face resistance to ever-higher drug prices.
March 31, 2014 - Global sales of Sovaldi reach $2.3 billion
in the first three months on the market, a record launch for any
drug. At least 30,000 patients have used the medicine. Wall
Street expects sales for 2014 to top $8 billion.
April 2, 2014 - California's Kaiser Permanente
hospital-insurer system calls Sovaldi's price "outrageous" and
says Gilead has not cut it a big enough discount.
April 9, 2014 - The World Health Organization calls for a
"concerted effort" to drive down the cost of new hepatitis C
drugs that offer a cure but are unaffordable for most infected
people worldwide.
April 11, 2014 - Texas delays a decision on imposing strict
limits on Sovaldi in its Medicaid health plan for the poor, at
the urging of outside advisers. The move delays access to the
drug in the state Medicaid program until at least August.
April 17, 2014 - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest
U.S. health insurer, makes an unusual move by detailing the
unexpected costs of a single drug, Sovaldi, during the first
quarter.
April 18, 2014 - Biogen prices hemophilia drug
Alprolix in the same range as existing, but less convenient
products, in order to gain market share.
May 21, 2014 - The nation's largest insurer group calls on
payers and drugmakers to solve the drug pricing problem posed by
Sovaldi before the U.S. government gets involved. The pharmacy
industry says the insurance system needs to be reformed.
