By Alex Dobuzinskis and Curtis Skinner
| LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 18 Concerns among
Hispanics that signing up for medical insurance under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law may draw the scrutiny of
immigration authorities has hurt enrollment, according to
advocates of the policy.
Convincing Latinos to enroll could be crucial to the law's
success, and supporters of Obama's signature domestic policy are
aiming their campaign at the 10.2 million Latinos eligible for
the new insurance plans or the expansion of the Medicaid program
for the poor.
As a group, Latinos are younger than the overall population
in the United States and signing them up in large numbers under
the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act could help offset
the costs of covering older and sicker people.
But the enrollment effort appears to be falling short. In
California, home to the largest Latino population in the
country, only 13 percent of enrollees on the state's online
marketplace called Covered California identified themselves as
Hispanic, despite accounting for about 38 percent of the
population, the state said last week.
Ironically, polls have consistently shown Latinos are more
supportive of the law, commonly called Obamacare, than the
general public. A September survey from the Pew Research Center
found 61 percent of Hispanics had a favorable view of the law
compared to 29 percent among whites.
The law, passed in 2010, established online insurance
exchanges, or marketplaces so that millions of uninsured people
could enroll for private healthcare plans.
The Obama administration has not released figures on
enrollment by ethnicity, but so far officials are not optimistic
about Latino turnout.
"I would not be surprised if those numbers aren't what we
want them to be right now," said Mayra Alvarez, associate
director of minority health at the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services.
IMMIGRATION LAW ENFORCEMENT
The sign-up campaign may be stalling in part due to the
administration's vigorous enforcement of immigration laws. The
administration deported a record number of people during Obama's
first term, according to Pew Research Center data.
While Obama has backed a bill that offers a pathway to
citizenship for many of the country's 11 million undocumented
immigrants, his administration increased deportations to nearly
410,000 people in 2012, almost double the number in 2003.
Obamacare supporters say fear of immigration enforcement is
a particular concern in Hispanic families where one spouse is a
U.S. citizen or legal resident and married to an undocumented
person, or where both parents are undocumented immigrants but
their children have citizenship.
"A lot of mixed-status families are afraid that if they
enroll, that the government will come and divide up their family
through deportation," said Daniel Zingale, senior vice president
at the California Endowment, a health foundation.
One couple who last month came to a Los Angeles event by the
group Vision y Compromiso demonstrates the types of problems
these families face, said program manager Hugo Ramirez. The
organization, dedicated to improving the health of the Hispanic
community, received funding through Covered California to
promote Obamacare.
The undocumented parents, a father who is a construction
worker and a mother who works as a house cleaner, feared
information they might submit to enroll their three children in
Covered California could be used against them by U.S.
immigration officials, Ramirez said.
An advocate advised the couple they would not risk running
afoul of immigration authorities, but that in enrolling their
children and providing details on the family's earnings, they
would have to begin paying income taxes despite being
undocumented, Ramirez said. The couple seemed inclined to buy
coverage for their children, ages 17 and younger, he said.
The administration has sought to defuse immigration
concerns, which had been flagged by community leaders before the
six-month open enrollment period began on Oct. 1. The U.S.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in October that
personal information submitted by insurance shoppers would not
be used for immigration enforcement.
Minnesota's exchange, MNSure, said it has found that even
when mixed-status Latino families were prepared to sign up, some
hesitated in submitting information needed to verify the
identity of the member seeking insurance online.
"This is on our radar and we are communicating with our
navigators about this issue," said MNSure spokeswoman Jenni
Bowring-McDonough.
HOME INTERNET ACCESS LESS LIKELY
When it comes to enrollment, technology issues have also
proven a barrier.
The Spanish-language version of the federal online exchange,
CuidadoDeSalud.gov, was not running until December.
The federal website, HealthCare.gov, which serves 36 states,
was hobbled by technology problems in October and much of
November and fell short of enrollment expectations.
California, one of 14 states with its own website, has
boasted that it works far better than the federal portal, but
even with the technology working well, other issues may hinder
enrollment.
Latino families, because of lower household income and other
factors, are less likely to have home internet connections,
according to a 2013 Pew Research Center study, making them more
dependent on outside help from enrollment navigators to shop for
the new plans.
Ricardo Hernandez, 20, a Los Angeles-area resident, is
uninsured and eager to obtain coverage through Covered
California, but he lives with his sister in a house that has no
internet connection. He has called the exchange's hotline seven
times but has been unable to reach someone.
"It's rare when I have access to computer," said Hernandez,
a part-time gas station attendant. "I just feel like a bother
constantly to have to ask a friend or a neighbor to use their
computer."
The troubles seen in California run even deeper in Florida
and Texas, two states with large Hispanic populations. Both
states declined to set up their own websites and shoppers need
to use the federal government portal.
U.S. Representative Loretta Sanchez, a California Democrat,
said her state was "all on board to say we need to make it work,
and our numbers are still low in the Latino community and they
should be high." Sanchez described Texas as "thumbing their nose
at the president and saying we're not going to help you, yes
outreach may be lacking."
