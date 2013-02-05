* Move would save $3.4 billion over five years
* Agency seeks new efficiency for hospitals, providers
* Small critical access hospitals, rural clinics targeted
Feb 4 The Obama administration on Monday
proposed eliminating certain obsolete Medicare regulations, a
move it said would save hospitals and other healthcare providers
an estimated $676 million a year, or $3.4 billion over five
years.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services described
the targeted regulations as unnecessary or excessively
burdensome and said their proposed elimination would allow
greater efficiency without jeopardizing safety for the Medicare
program's elderly and disabled beneficiaries.
"We are committed to cutting the red tape for healthcare
facilities, including rural providers," Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said in a statement.
"By eliminating outdated or overly burdensome requirements,
hospitals and health care professionals can focus on treating
patients," she added.
Industry representatives largely welcomed the changes,
saying the proposed rule would help hospitals free up more
resources for patient care.
"There are a number of particularly meaningful provisions in
the proposed rule," said Chip Kahn of the Federation of American
Hospitals.
The American Hospital Association, though, said it was
disappointed the administration did not allow "hospitals in
multi-hospital systems" to have single integrated medical staff
structures.
"Hospitals are delivering more coordinated, patient-centered
care and (the administration) should not let antiquated
organizational structures stand in the way," AHA President Rich
Umbdenstock said in a statement.
A key provision of the new rule would eliminate the
requirement that physicians be on site once every two weeks at
some very small hospitals, rural health clinics and federally
qualified health centers.
Among the other changes, the administration would allow
registered dietitians to order patient diets without a
physician's approval, and hospital nuclear technicians to
prepare certain medicines without the supervision of a doctor or
pharmacist.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)