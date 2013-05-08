WASHINGTON May 8 U.S. hospital charges for the
same procedure vary widely, in some cases by tens of thousands
of dollars, even within a particular town or city, according to
data the U.S. government released on Wednesday to boost consumer
awareness.
In Denver, Colorado, for instance, treatment for heart
failure ranges from $21,000 to $46,000 depending on the
facility, according to the data on more than 3,000 hospitals
that provide services through the government's Medicare program
for the elderly and disabled. In Jackson, Mississippi, fees for
the same treatment range from $9,000 to $51,000.
Hospital charges are viewed as a major reason U.S.
healthcare costs are the highest in the world. Until now,
consumers have not had access to such comprehensive price data
that experts see as key to restraining healthcare inflation.
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law aims to
provide greater cost transparency on everything from health
insurance plans to physician services. The data can be accessed
at: go.cms.gov/16WaMfH
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
said the data about hospital charges will help consumers make
more informed decisions about treatment.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced that
it would make about $87 million available to states to help fund
rate review programs to encourage pricing transparency.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an HHS
agency, released information on services provided for the 100
most common Medicare inpatient stays. The list includes the
amount hospitals typically charge for joint replacements, gall
bladder surgery and pneumonia.
