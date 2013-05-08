WASHINGTON May 8 U.S. hospital charges for the same procedure vary widely, in some cases by tens of thousands of dollars, even within a particular town or city, according to data the U.S. government released on Wednesday to boost consumer awareness.

In Denver, Colorado, for instance, treatment for heart failure ranges from $21,000 to $46,000 depending on the facility, according to the data on more than 3,000 hospitals that provide services through the government's Medicare program for the elderly and disabled. In Jackson, Mississippi, fees for the same treatment range from $9,000 to $51,000.

Hospital charges are viewed as a major reason U.S. healthcare costs are the highest in the world. Until now, consumers have not had access to such comprehensive price data that experts see as key to restraining healthcare inflation.

President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law aims to provide greater cost transparency on everything from health insurance plans to physician services. The data can be accessed at: go.cms.gov/16WaMfH

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said the data about hospital charges will help consumers make more informed decisions about treatment.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would make about $87 million available to states to help fund rate review programs to encourage pricing transparency.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, an HHS agency, released information on services provided for the 100 most common Medicare inpatient stays. The list includes the amount hospitals typically charge for joint replacements, gall bladder surgery and pneumonia. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)