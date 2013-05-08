* Charges vary widely even within the same city
* US govt sees opportunity to rein in healthcare costs
* Analysts say the data fails to reflect actual prices
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, May 8 The Obama administration
revealed what over 3,000 hospitals charge for common medical
procedures in an early effort to challenge healthcare costs by
showing consumers how prices for the same service can vary by
tens of thousands of dollars.
The most extensive release of hospital charge rates to date
showed dramatic variations in prices between different
hospitals, even when they are located in the same city or town.
In Denver, Colorado, for instance, treatment for heart
failure ranges from $21,000 to $46,000, according to the data on
services used in the 100 common hospital stays covered by the
Medicare program for the elderly and disabled. In Jackson,
Mississippi, fees for the same treatment range from $9,000 to
$51,000. The data can be accessed at: go.cms.gov/16WaMfH
"When consumers easily compare the prices of goods and
services, (providers) have strong incentives to keep those
prices low," said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius.
"But even basic information about health premiums and
hospital charges has long been hidden from consumers," she told
reporters in a conference call. "These rates can vary
dramatically in ways that can't be easily explained."
While the figures will be eye-opening for many consumers,
they still lack the information needed to make as informed a
decision about medical care as they already do when choosing a
new car.
The mountain of data is not available in a form easy to
navigate, nor is it matched with quality ratings that would show
whether a lower-priced hospital delivers care comparable to its
more expensive neighbor, healthcare analysts said.
"The administration is doing something here that's fairly
meaningless, just to show that they're doing something," said
Paul Ginsburg, who heads the Washington-based Center for
Studying Health System Change, a nonpartisan research group.
"Everyone has known for years and years that those hospital
charges bear little relation to what hospitals actually receive
from different payors," he added.
Medicare sets its own national rates for reimbursing
hospitals, while private insurers, particularly large companies
like UnitedHealth or Aetna, use their market
leverage with hospitals and doctor practices to negotiate
substantial discounts.
INFORMING THE UNINSURED
Government health officials said the data was intended
particularly to help millions of uninsured and under-insured
consumers get better access to hospital services. Many of these
Americans are expected to gain coverage beginning in 2014 under
the health reform, either through subsidies to purchase private
insurance or an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
Officials said they would eventually make software tools
available to help Americans use the data. Some price information
is already available to consumers who have private health
insurance and through websites such as Healthcarebluebook.com
and Clearhealthcosts.com, which allow users to compare local
rates based on a procedure's name and their zip code.
"For those who are navigating the healthcare system on their
own, for those that don't have a large bulk purchaser behind
them, they have to navigate a very complicated market," said
Medicare director Jonathan Blum.
"There is no relationship ... to the cost of care being
provided. There's no relationship that we see to charges and the
quality of care that's being provided."
HHS also announced that it would make about $87 million
available to states to help set up pricing data centers and fund
rate review programs to encourage pricing transparency.
The American Hospital Association said the list of charges
presented are no longer relevant based on how facilities are
actually reimbursed for care by the government and private
insurance.
"(Hospital) 'charges' were a central part of the former
cost-based reimbursement system that disappeared from the scene
decades ago," AHA President Richard Umbdenstock said.
The data release was welcomed as a step toward reining in
healthcare costs by consumer advocacy groups including Families
USA, which described hospital pricing as "the craziest of crazy
quilts."
Sebelius' department plans to release more data over time by
expanding the range of services and including charges set by
outpatient clinics that would include physician services.
Wednesday's release was limited to hospitals that accept
Medicare Part A coverage for inpatient facilities.
