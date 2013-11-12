(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference that Hoyer says
Obamacare needs to be changed)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The second-ranking Democrat
in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that
Americans receiving health insurance cancellation notices
because of Obamacare should be able to keep their current
policies.
Speaking at his weekly news conference, Representative Steny
Hoyer said such action would allow Americans to do what
President Barack Obama had earlier told them they would be able
to do - before many of their policies were canceled.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Will Dunham)